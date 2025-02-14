Days of Our Lives February 13 Episode Recap: EJ And The Woman In White Make A Deal

Days of Our Lives episode, which was out on February 13, 2025, brought in major twists. We saw Xander and Philip having a chat, where Philip reasons why he employed a private investigator to look into each individual past at DiMera Enterprises board, which also included Xander.

Then Xander expresses not liking when he is questioned about his ex-associates with Kristen. Then Philip explains that he wanted to keep up with his investigation to explore more about Peter and Kristen.

Later they have a bonding moment and Xander ends up asking him to move to Kiriakis mansion. Both of them converse about coming together and plan to control DiMera Enterprises.

On the other hand, EJ finds out that Ava was abducted at Aremid and that she was being captivated by the woman in White, who then reveals to EJ about knowing that he had hidden the real Rade there. She tells him that if they set Ava free, then it would also mean that Rachel would be in very trouble.

In order to protect his niece, EJ makes a deal, where he exchanges her silence about Rafe’s secret and says he would not say anything about Ava’s abduction.

We also saw The Woman in White, who is actually the mother of Kristen, reunite with her daughter. She tells Kristen that she will not let Ava go until Kristen and Brady get back together.

In the episode, the audience saw Arnold, aka fake Rafe, having a confrontational chat with Jada, who had lost her hue after the act he pulled at the alter on their wedding day.

Arnold, who was at the commissioners' office, is approached by furious Jada. She tells him that if that was the result of EJ’s attempt to frame him, he was doing a good job. She ends up slapping him and throwing her ring on his face.