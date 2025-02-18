Days Of Our Lives February 17 Episode Recap: Leo And Javi Share Sweet Kiss On Valentine’s Day

In the Day of Our Lives’ February 17, 2025 episode, we saw Steve and Kayla discuss Alex and Stephanie’s dynamic, during which Tripp’s text to Steve grabs their attention, and Steve talks about the situation regarding Ava to Kayla.

Later, the duo celebrates Valentine’s in a wholesome way. We then also saw another Valentine’s Day celebration between Alex and Stephanie at the bistro. The pair had a lovely meal and after having a heartfelt conversation they ended up romantically locking lips.

In the episode, both Chanel and Johnny discover from Kayla that it was not a good period for Chanel to carry a baby as she had previously faced a miscarriage. In the hospital, Chanel and Jhonny cross paths with Tate, who is willing to put his and Sophia Choi's baby for adoption. The couple appeared to look ahead to discussing the possibilities of adoption.

The pair tells Tate that they would like to adopt his and Sophia’s baby, and this surprising news later seemingly relieves Tate. He then pondered the difficulties Sophia would face to convince her mother, Amy Choi, about the adoption situation, since she was opposed to the idea.

Leo and Javi had a rather romantic Valentine’s Day celebration, during which they expressed their love for one another and enjoyed their time together by being playful. The pair celebrated the occasion and their union by sharing a sweet kiss.

Advertisement

At the cabin, we see Doughh Williams III opening up to Holly about his real feelings towards her and then Tate makes his entry and interrupts their moment. It appears that Tate is jealous of them, but we further see him and Holly spend time with each other in an intimate manner.

Meanwhile, when Chanel and Johnny returned from the hospital and talked about the adoption decision. Chanel later expressed her concerns over Sophia’s mother’s probable meddling in the baby’s life. The couple also discussed how faith played an imprint role for Mrs. Choi.