Days Of Our Lives February 24 Episode Recap: Does Stephanie Realize Rafe Is Actually Arnold?

It seems that Days of Our Lives is truly bringing in explosive twists and turns on the show, same happened on the February 24, 2025 episode, where we got to see Stephanie come to a realization about who fake Rafe actually is.

Lovebirds Alex and Stephanie come together to celebrate Alex’s birthday in an adorable way. Later on, we see her leaving The Brady Pub to go and confront Rafe aka Arnold about the way his treatment was towards Jada.

She is absolutely stunned and shocked when he tries to lock lips with her in a sudden way. She then returns to the pub and talks about this meeting with her beau Alex. In the episode, Stephanie realizes that he could actually be the fake Rafe and that the guy she just saw was Arnold she had crossed paths with back in 2011.

In the episode we also see Javi opening up with his sister Gabi about discovering that fake Rafe had cheated on Jada just before they were supposed to tie the knot.

He shared about how there as a stripper in fake Rafe’s room at The Salem Inn. This makes her rage she and goes to talk to fake Rafe about the same. She has a not-so-great confrontation with him after which she gets suspicious regarding the way he treats her.

Meanwhile, we also see Jada and Shawn getting closer. Jada comes clean about her feelings and emotions and expresses her desire to take their connection to teh next level. At one point, Shawn reveals about not having feelings for Belle and they end up getting intimate on Stephanie's couch.

On the other hand, we see Leo getting a job at The Specter and he shares this amazing news with Javi, and they both rejoice over this great news.