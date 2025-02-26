Days Of Our Lives February 25 Episode Recap: Stephanie Informs Jada About Fake Rafe Theory

It seems that things are now going to get a lot more explosive for fake Rafe, aka Arnold Feniger, as the truth about his situation is slowly coming out because the audience saw the same unfold in the Days of Our Lives February 25, 2025 episode.

After Arnold tried to forcibly kiss Stephanie, she and Alex got a whiff that something was not right. It didn't take long for her to relate this disturbing incident with the one she experienced back in 2011 with the same individual, Arnold, which brought in the realization that fake Rafe was a doppelganger.

Both Stephanie and her beau Alex fill in Gabi about this, who quickly believes this theory as she is already suspicious about fake Rafe, especially after the very recent confrontational incident she had with him where he kicked her out of the property.

Alex attempted to gather all the information they had about Rafe's impersonator for Gabi, whereas Stephanie quickly went to fill in Jada about their discovery.

After hearing this, Jada was very shocked. Stephanie told her that this pointed towards real Rafe not cheating on her just before their wedding with the stripper in Salem Inn.

While both of them discussed this crucial information, Shanen made his entry into the room with a towel. It doesn't take Stephanie long to realize that both Jada and Shawn have become intimate.

With this new information and Jada and Shawn’s growing bond, it will be truly interesting to see how everything plays out on the show.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Cat expresses how sorry she was for impersonating his ex-spouse Abigail, which was painful for everyone who knew Abigail and to him as well.