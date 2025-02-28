Days Of Our Lives February 27 Episode Recap: Belle Wants To See EJ Behind The Bars

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on February 27, 2025, Belle was seen regretting the choice of getting involved with EJ despite being aware of the things he had done in the past.

She is all set to witness him behind bars. She confides to Marlena about how she feels regarding the EJ situation and that Marlena was right about EJ all along.

In the last episode, we see the real Rafe being injected with the memory-erasing drug. He was confused when he had a conversation with Jada and Shawn. Both of them assumed that the Rafe who was in front of them was Arnold, pretending to lose his memory.

They end up arresting Rafe and take him for questioning at the police station. It seems that Jada was content that it was Arnold who cheated just before the wedding and not OG Rafe. But she was also concerned because of her developing connection with Shawn.

Meanwhile, Brady requested Ava to give the changed version of the incident that happened with her while speaking to the authorities and not to press charges against Rachel because this could lead to his daughter, being taken away from him as she was also involved in Ava’s abduction.

We previously saw Gabi plucking hair from Arnold’s head in order to get the DNA testing done to prove that he was not her brother. But in a twist of events, since he was shipped away to an unknown destination, with real Rafe coming into the picture, things could get even more dramatic after the results of the DNA test arrive.

This could lead to massive confusion as the OG Rafe has been given the memory-erasing drug.