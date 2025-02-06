Days Of Our Lives February 5, 2025 Episode Recap: Abe Discovers The Person Who Went After Body & Soul’s Cast And Crew

The truth behind the mysterious occurrences that happened to the cast and crew of Body & Soul is finally uncovered in the Days of Our Lives episode that aired on February 5, 2024. This revelation comes forth because of Abe.

After realizing who is behind these incidents, he visits an unknown room where that individual is present and says, “I should have known it was you all along.” That individual turns around, revealing it was Nurse Whitley.

When he confronts her, she confesses to what she did and says that she would do it all over again. Whitley explains that she had to do it because of her love for the show and that Abe had destroyed it. She reveals that everything she did was necessary to make her point.

Furthermore, Whitley confesses that she had to begin with Bonnie, stating that she found her phone number and shooting schedule.

Whitley reveals that both Bonnie and Kayla had to go because they were not Kassandra. She further tells Abe that she fought for her life and that the show was what helped her when she lost everything.

She admits to him that she looked after “every last cast member.” She then shows a vial containing an experimental drug with a “toxic side effect.” Whitley had applied it to fake scripts while wearing gloves and sent them to the cast and crew.

She announces that Abe will be the next victim of the drug, but he gets lucky as Paulina enters and prevents it from happening. Meanwhile, at Steve and Kayla’s place, Steve calls 911 to get help for Kayla, who is unconscious. At the DiMera house, Chanel takes Johnny to the hospital by herself after calling 911.

At the hospital, Seth complains to Sarah about his exit from the show despite being a fan favorite. He is also upset about his unmemorable departure from the show. Later on the scene, he suddenly collapses into a nearby chair, and Sarah rushes to check on him.

Later, Steve and Sarah discuss Seth and Kayla’s conditions, concluding that someone may have poisoned them. Sarah demands lab results over the phone. Chanel then arrives at the hospital with Johnny.

She tells Sarah what Johnny was doing before he collapsed, and Sarah shares her suspicion that the scripts may have been poisoned. Later, Sarah visits Johnny’s hospital room and administers an antidote for the poison. The couple thanks Sarah.

She also stops by Kayla’s hospital room, informs Steve about her discovery, and tells him that once the antidote is administered, Kayla should fully recover.

At Alex and Stephanie’s place, Alex regains consciousness. A paramedic checks on him and instructs Stephanie to keep an eye on him.

In Leo’s hotel room, he initially thinks that Hattie is playing a prank on him by pretending to be unconscious. However, when he checks her wrist and realizes she has no pulse, he praises her and reflects on their time together. He expresses that he will miss her while stroking her head.

As he continues speaking, Hattie suddenly tells him to stop his “blubbering.” Leo is thrilled to realize that she is alive. He quickly calls 911. After the paramedics examine her, Leo admits that he didn’t realize how much he cares for her, and they share a hug.

Meanwhile, Whitley starts talking about Henry Marshall. Abe tells Paulina that Marshall was a character in the show. He then turns to Whitley and tells her that he is not Marshall. She, however, believes that Abe is his twin. She questions him about Pineview, to which he responds, “We will always have Pineview.”

