Days Of Our Lives February 6 Episode Recap: Alex and Stephanie Rush Joy To Hospital; Know What Unfolds There

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, which aired on February 6, 2025, we see a conversation unfold between Chad and Julie, where he asks her about how her therapy session went. She expresses feeling lost without Doug.

Chad then encourages her to attend another session for comfort. Julie acknowledges that, in time, her heart will be open again and that she will come to appreciate the good things in her life. Chad assures her that she will get there one day and tells her how much she means to him. She also talks about her changed perspective on Cat, expressing an understanding of why Cat did what she did. However, Julie clarifies that while she does not forgive Cat, she does not feel the need to be overly vocal about it.

Meanwhile, in another scene, Cat and Felicity talk over dinner. Cat gushes about Chad and confesses that she likes him but believes that, after what she did, they could never be together.

Chad then arrives, and Cat introduces him to Felicity, who suggests that Cat and Chad share a sundae they were having. However, Chad declines the offer, saying that he has to go to work.

Elsewhere, Xander visits the hospital, where he is updated on the current situation. During their conversation, Sarah mentions that Xander hasn't complained about Philip in a while. Xander confirms that they have been getting along better and explains that they were focused on taking down DiMera Enterprises.

Sarah expresses her disapproval of Xander going against Kristen, finding it hard to believe that Philip allowed himself to be talked into it. However, Xander reveals that it was actually Philip’s idea. He explains that Philip originally held back because of Stephanie’s opinion, but now that she has dumped him, he no longer cares.

Advertisement

At Alex and Stephanie’s place, they discuss Joy’s situation and feel saddened by it. Stephanie then confirms that the scripts were poisoned, which prompts Alex to recall that he and Joy were reading the script before he left her place—after which he fell sick. Concerned, he tries to call Joy to check on her, but she does not answer.

Alex and Stephanie rush to her place and find her unconscious with a weak pulse. They immediately take her to the hospital, where Sarah administers the antidote.

At the hospital, Stephanie and Xander cross paths, and Xander wonders if she and Alex are back together. Stephanie clarifies that she did not break up with Philip because of Alex.

Meanwhile, Sarah confronts Philip for breaking their agreement. He promises her that he will ensure Xander does not break any laws.

Sarah insists that they should tell Xander the truth, but Philip argues that if she exposes him, there will be no one left to keep Xander in check. She demands that he follow her rules and reminds him that she has the power to pull the plug on him at any time.

Advertisement

When Joy wakes up, she is informed about what happened. She credits Alex for saving her life and Stephanie for saving Alex’s. She then wonders if Alex and Stephanie happened to cross paths in the hallway, and they confirm that they did. Joy turns to Alex and says, “Thank God I didn’t lose you.”

After leaving Joy’s room, Stephanie expresses relief that Alex did not reveal their situation to her. He reassures her that he will tell Joy the truth when she is feeling better. He also assures Stephanie that he wants to be with her.

In a heartfelt moment, Alex tells Stephanie, “I need you to tell me you feel the same way I do, right now.” Stephanie asks, “How do you feel right now?” He tells her that he wants to be with only her, and she confesses that she feels the same. As they share a kiss, Joy walks up behind them.