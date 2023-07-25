Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Why is Belle trying to persuade Kristen?

Over the next two weeks, major events will be happening in Salem, and we have the Days of Our Lives spoilers to prove it. Things are heating up, from a wedding that will undoubtedly spark conversation to some news that Nicole can't help sharing.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the day of July 25, 2023, indicate that the soap opera will soon introduce some perilous problems. Some Salemites will be saved by Eric. But because Jake will end up in a very perilous situation among all of this mayhem, things will get very complicated. This week, Salem's bad guys will also take control of the city and wreak havoc. What will actually happen? Here’s everything we know!

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Highlights

In order to persuade Kristen, played by Stacy Haiduk, to renounce her accusatory statement, which she made, Belle, a character played by Martha Madison, is ready to do a task that is impossible. Brady reveals to Eric that he did, in fact, threaten Kristen and that there might have even been a gun there.

Remington Hoffman plays the character Li, who tells someone what transpired between him and Melinda, played by Tina Huang, who is also becoming more attached to Sloan.

Dan Feuerriegel, who plays EJ, and Nicole, who is portrayed by Arianne Zucker, make the decision to see a physician who specializes in children and challenging pregnancies.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives Spoilers: Will Leo ever hold peace? Check out his outburst in latest episode

What happened previously on Days of Our Lives?

In the previous episode, Whitley makes an effort to relive the past, Eli rushes home, and Alex confesses to Stephanie. Whitley has never had the best sense of reality, but she's about to lose it totally.

Even as Marlena is being told that Abe is alive, things are looking bad for Lani, whose seemingly lifeless body is found by Rafe and Jada. Theo is a welcome presence for Chad when he needs someone to talk to. Exactly what? You do the math since Alex is also going out with Stephanie at the same time.

Speaking of Days of Our Lives, it is an American television soap opera that is available to stream on the Peacock streaming platform. It is commonly known by the abbreviation DOOL or simply as Days. Since it debuted on November 8, 1965, the show has been one of the most consistently broadcast scripted television shows in the world.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: Megan and Li's master plan blows right up in their face