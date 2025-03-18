Days of Our Lives March 17 Episode Recap: Johnny Confronts EJ For The Terrible Thing He Did To Sami

On episode of Days of Our Lives that aired on March 17, 2025, furious Johnny entered the room, with his eyes full of rage and started confronting EJ for something he did in the past. At first, EJ thought he might be talking about Arnold and Rafe's situation.

But that wasn't the case. Johnny was furious about what he did for Sami, his mother. It was revealed that EJ had interc***se with her against her will and that was how Johnny was conceived. At that time, he took advantage of Sami in exchange for helping save Lucas’s life.

Johnny did not hold back when it came to confronting his father. EJ tried to defend himself but it was apparent that there was no way he could use this card as this was the most terrible thing he had done. At one point, it appeared that EJ tried to blame Sami and later on Stefano.

But this did not help with what Johnny was feeling. Once his father left the room, Chanel tried to comfort Johnny. He was not able to understand how he should sink everything in, especially when it came to his own identity. At that point, he said, “I hate him,“ adding, “If I had a gun right now, I swear to God I’d kill him.”

On the other hand, at The Bistro, Melinda crosses paths with Ava, who did not desire to serve Melinda as she was Kristen’s attorney.

Then the lawyer told her that as DiMera Enterprise's counsel, she was obligated to represent Kisten as her client because she was the CEO. Then Ava asked what she wanted with her martini. Later, Ava opened up to Melinda about her being pressured to stay silent for Brady. She expressed having some kind of “protection” against Rachel.

The attorney then discreetly pulled a gun and slid it over to Ava, explaining that she possessed the gun after what went down with Connie and that she did not need it anymore. Melinda urged Ava to take the gun. After that, Ava slipped the weapons into her bag.

Later, Belle opened up to Brady that she wouldn't be prosecuting EJ, which prompted him to guess that she had started getting involved with him again. Belle beat herself over that.

The episode also saw Kristren visit her mother in the attic at Aremid. Rachel searched for something special to give her daughter and later found it. The woman in white gave that to Kristen. It was a gun to use in self-defense against Ava.