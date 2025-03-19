Days Of Our Lives March 19 Episode Recap: What Kind Of Nightmare Does Stephanie Have?

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on March 18, 2025, Steve and Marlena travel to Washington, D.C., where Steve plots to use his connections to gain access to the ISA building.

Meanwhile, Shane is seen avoiding calls from Theresa. Marlena and Steve manage to enter his office, and after some back-and-forth, Shane finally asks them what they want.

Marlena inquires about John's whereabouts, while Steve presses for details on John's mission. Shane eventually reveals that John's handler lost track of him in Estonia.

Later, Theresa and Xander crossed paths in Horton Square. She informed him that she had paid her dues and was now out of jail. Xander spoke about his partnership with Philip, calling him the “real deal.” Theresa apologized for getting involved with Konstantin, but Xander firmly warned her to stay away from Sarah, Victoria, and Maggie.

Meanwhile, Stephanie woke up to find Alex waiting for her in the living room. Just then, Joy—now fully pregnant—appeared at her front door, searching for her baby’s father.

However, Stephanie suddenly woke up, realizing it was just a nightmare. Alex reassured her that Joy being pregnant was nothing more than a bad dream.

Later, Philip and Stephanie met up, and he asked if she would tell Alex that he had forged Victor’s letter. She expressed that revealing the truth would only cause suffering for everyone. Meanwhile, Xander spotted them and tried to listen in from behind a tree. Ultimately, Stephanie and Philip agreed not to tell Alex anything.

Meanwhile, Steve and Marlena returned to their hotel room in D.C. and planned their trip to Estonia. Marlena shared that while she believed Shane, she still had lingering doubts about whether he was telling the full truth.

Later, Shane decided to return Theresa’s call, only to receive news that she certainly did not like.