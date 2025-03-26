Days of Our Lives March 25 Episode Recap: Julie Learns About Doug Stealing Alice’s Necklace; READ

Days of Our Lives’ new episode has revealed a confrontation between Julie and Doug, after the latter comes clean about his theft. In the beginning of the episode, Doug and Holly have a discussion where the latter reveals that Melinda has not yet confessed to the police that they had been involved in stealing the necklace, but is starting to think that she should tell the truth.

Upon hearing, Doug questions Holly if it is the right time to take such a bold step, to which the latter responds that Julie is determined to prove that the necklace was stolen.

Doug finally agrees to confess the truth to Julie and assure Holly that he will keep her name out of the conversation.

Meanwhile, Julie is at home when Tate gives her a call. Over the phone, that latter reveals that Doug was the thief of the necklace, making Julie extremely upset.

As Doug walks in to make the confession, he sees Julie worried and understands that she is aware of the truth. Julie reveals to Doug that the necklace was a family treasure and could not believe that he used it to make money. After an intense confrontation between the two, Julie asks Doug to pack his bags and leave the house.

Initially stunned by the judgement, Doug apologized to Julie for his wrongdoings and reminded her that he only stole the necklace because he was desperate and needed it.

On the other hand, Holly meets Tate and reveals to him that Doug was to confess the truth to Julie. Upon learning the same, the latter sighed and said that it was because he did not like Doug dragging Holly into the theft. After assuring Tate that Doug was to keep her name out of the incident, the duo tightly hugged each other before guilt crossed Tate over what he had done.