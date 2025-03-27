Days of Our Lives March 26 Episode Recap: Maggie Learns of Doug’s Theft; Details Inside

The new episode of Days of Our Lives brings high intensity of drama as Maggie learns of Doug’s wrongdoings. Maggie arrives at Julie’s place with some treats that she and Doug like. Upon asking, Julie reveals to her that she kicked Doug out of the house after learning that he had stolen Alice’s necklace. Maggie asks for further details, and while sharing the events, Julie also reveals that Tate had called her to inform her about the theft.

On the other hand, Doug reaches Holly’s mansion. She urges him to take a hot bath and change after seeing him drenched and miserable. Initially uncomfortable, Doug begins to undress. To keep her mind out of the visuals, she asks him where he will be staying. She intended that if he wants to live at the mansion, he should take permission from Maggie.

Meanwhile, Holly meets with her grandmother downstairs, who tells the former about her conversation with Julie. Without getting into the details, Holly comes to the defense of Doug and says to her grandmother that he stole the necklace to pay back Melinda. Maggie went on to confess that it wasn’t Melinda who revealed the truth to Julie, but it was Tate.

Meanwhile, at Paulina’s place, Johnny was thinking about his confrontation with E.J. As he rests his head on the back of the seat, he hears a knock at the door. Looking through the eyehole, he realizes that it is E.J., who had been pleading to talk to his son.

Johnny reluctantly opened the door, and E.J. asked him to come home. After the former welcomed himself in, he claimed that the mansion could be Johnny’s one day.