Days of Our Lives March 31 Episode Recap: Marlena Takes Matters into Her Own Hands as Steve Makes Shocking Moves

On the most recent Days of Our Lives episode, tensions were at an all-time high. Rafe found out through an article that EJ would likely not be held accountable for his alleged crimes.

Meanwhile, Jada’s return as commissioner at the police station created an uneasy moment with Shawn, who raised concerns about them working together following their short-lived romance. Jada promised to keep things strictly professional, remaining colleagues and friends.

When Shawn mentioned Rafe’s possible reaction to their hook-up, Jada confessed she hadn’t told Rafe—and planned to keep it that way to spare him more pain. Determined to stop EJ, Jada shared a desperate plan to send him to prison.

At the same time, EJ tried to calm his nerves by texting Belle. Unbeknownst to him, Rafe slipped in and planted a recording device. Confronting EJ, Rafe dared him to admit his wrongdoings, but EJ sidestepped the confrontation and sent Rafe packing.

Later, Belle was approached by Jada, who asked her to wear a wire to gather evidence against EJ. Reluctant as she was, Belle eventually agreed—hoping to finally put him behind bars.

At the hotel, Marlena was ambushed by Orpheus, who claimed to have escaped from prison and threatened to kill both Marlena and John. In a clever move, Marlena blocked Orpheus’s shot with her suitcase and overpowered him. She then bound him, rendering him powerless.

Andrew arrived and was shocked to see Orpheus tied up and unconscious. Marlena insisted on accompanying Steve to search for John, ignoring Andrew’s objections.

Elsewhere, Steve broke into an unlocked room and discovered a man who looked like John slumped over a table. Marlena entered just as Steve examined the body. Horror spread across her face as she gasped, believing it was John.

With Belle on a dangerous mission, Marlena in peril, and John’s fate uncertain, the show continues to deliver edge-of-your-seat drama. Don’t miss Days of Our Lives—streaming now on Peacock.

