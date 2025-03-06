Days Of Our Lives March 4 Episode Recap: Ava Gives Tight Slap To Kristen At Pub, And More

On the March 5, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, amid the multiple twists, we saw Ava and Belle having a chat at The Pub, which is when Ava decided to share whether she will press charges about the abduction situation with Belle.

Ava told Belle that she had decided not to press charges, and this, in a way, seemingly shattered the aspiration the latter had of sending EJ and Kristen to jail. Ava told her the reason why she was taking that step was because of the Child Protective Services' involvement that could potentially take Kristen and Brady’s daughter, Rachel, away from them.

Kristen made her entry at The Pub and here it did not seem that she had any remorse over what she had done to Ava. She had her head up high and decided to act in an entitled way with both Belle and Ava.

But this time Ava was not going to stay silent. She did the next best thing she could do instead of pressing charges—give a tight slap to Kristen, which happened after Kristen made sure that Belle returned to work on releasing her mother.

In the episode, when Ava and Brady conversed, she was rightfully bitter about the things that had unfolded. This did make sense because it was because of him that she decided not to press charges.

Meanwhile, Alex and Joy are now Titan employees. There was an uncomfortable tension between them. Apart from that, there is a possibility that Joy is probably pregnant with Alex’s baby. She was aware of it and so was Stephanie.

But Joy was not aware that Stephanie also knew it. On the other hand, Alex does not even have a whiff of this situation.

Xander and Philip both worked perfectly in unison alongside one another where there was proper communication between them.