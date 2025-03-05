Days of Our Lives March 4 Episode Recap: Marlena Gets Informed About John’s Disappearance

In the March 4, 2025 episode of Days of Our Lives, Marlena gets the heartbreaking news about John’s disappearance. This news is shared by Shane, where it is revealed that no individual is aware of where he is, including his handler.

Cat, her assistant, who seemingly overheard this conversation, later asks Marlena what was wrong and she tells her about the undercover work that her spouse did.

She also recalled reaching out to ISA and getting special permission to talk with John, but she never ended up talking to him. When it comes to John's disappearance, Marlena is concerned and is sure that there are two reasons for this occurrence—John has gone rogue, or something “terrible” is at play.

Later, the audience sees Marlena getting nostalgic by reflecting on their past when she was by herself. She looked back at how they got together again when she was under the impression that he was actually Roman.

Marlena ended up saying that she could not count the number of times their “love” had brought them back to one another and that she hoped that they got to have that again.

On the other hand, Xander and Philip were all set to take action in order to take over DiMera Enterprises. For this, Xander flies in Wei Shin, who's the head of the DiMera board from Hong Kong.

With each other, both Xander and Philip try to work and seemingly attempt to perfectly balance the situations where one of the other individuals lacks when it comes to collaborating with each other. This appeared to work in their favor and by the end of their meeting, Shin was impressed and also on board with both of them.

But it is not over here yet. Shin needs to go back and have a discussion with his colleagues about this. It would be interesting to watch what unfolds in this storyline.

Apart from that, with Joy potentially being pregnant, she and Alex have a possibility of working alongside one another at Titan.