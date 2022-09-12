Days of our Lives new season airing on Peacock; Here’s what you need to know

So, in this article, we are going to discuss everything about the new season of Days of our Lives. Read on to find out the details and how you can watch it on the NBC-owned OTT platforms.

One of the longest-running soap operas of all time, Days of our Lives, has left NBC after 57 long years. The new season of the uber-popular soap opera is now airing on the popular streaming platform Peacock. Following this change, discussions arose among the fans about whether the show will remain the same as before or not.

Days of our Lives is now airing on Peacock: Details

Days of our Lives, created by Ted and Betty Corday, is the longest-running scripted daytime soap opera that has been running since November 8, 1965, airing mostly every weekday. After airing it on its TV channel for nearly 57 years, NBC has now taken the show to its OTT streaming platform, Peacock.

The move is presumably to attract more subscribers to its OTT platform as the new season of Days of our Lives, a.k.a DOOL, will be airing exclusively on Peacock. NBC expects to push the DOOL fans to get a subscription plan for Peacock to expand its overall user base. In fact, the company was urging the Days of our Lives fans to get their subscription with a special limited-time offer on Twitter before the first episode aired on the platform.

Now, coming to the concerns of fans about whether the show will remain the same as before with the platform change, the show's executive producer, Ken Corday, has confirmed that it will indeed be "the same show."

"You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year, because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time," Corday said in a statement. "On Peacock, with the [Premium] subscription, you get four minutes of commercial time [per episode], and with the higher [Premium Plus] subscription, you get no commercial time. So, that’s good."

Days of our Lives new season: Details

As for the latest season of Days of our Lives, the trailer of the show, released on September 10, gave a few glimpses of what fans can expect. And looking at the trailer, it seems like fans of the Salem-based soap opera will experience a few twists and turns along the new season. You can check out the trailer attached right below.