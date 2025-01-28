Days Of Our Lives Recap: Does Ava Get Kidnapped? Find Out

In the Days of Our Lives episode aired on January 27, we saw Brady getting a message on his phone from Ava. She asked him to give her a call quickly, but he couldn't hear what else she said to him as it was cut off in between. After that, he attempts to call her but does not get a response back.

In the episode, we see Brady visit the DiMera mansion and discover Kristen, who was being frantic. She mentions to him about EJ comforting her. We later on see Kristen remembering the missing family scrapbook.

According to Brady, he thought that Rachel must have taken that, and it may be a clue to where she was. When Kristen recalled Aremid being a few miles away from the town, both of them quickly went after their new clue.

We see Ava calling out for Rachel at Aremid. After seeing her stuffed snake, Ava sits down to pick that up. She is quickly crumpled on the couch, per Soap Central.

A woman is seen standing behind her in white along with Rachel, holding a candlestick. The woman states that taking care of Ava was "easy,” to which Rachel says, "No kidding.” Soon Ava’s phone rings, and the woman says that it is from Rachel’s father. Rachel asks about what is to be done; to this, the woman says that they would not pick up the call.

The woman assures Rcahel that Ava is alive after she wonders if she has passed away. However, she thinks about what would unfold when Ava wakes up. That woman tells Rachel that they would curate a strategy to make sure that the “mean lady” did not come between “mommy and daddy being a family forever.”

Later on, both Brady and Kristen visit Aremid and discover Rachel and all of them reunite. As they prepare to leave the place, Rachel lies that she has forgotten something and runs back inside by herself. She is handed Ava’s phone by the woman in white, who tells her not to worry.

When they come back to the DiMera house, Kristen grounds her for three weeks and tells her that she was getting off easy after Rachel protests to that. When she goes to get Rachel some food, Brady clarifies to her that Kristen and he aren't getting back with one another and that she needs to accept that Ava is a part of his life.

Talking about Ava, the woman in white gagged, and bounded Ava into a room at Aremid, per Soap Central.