Days Of Our Lives Recap: Hattie, Alex, Joy and Many Others Pass Out Mysteriously

In the February 4 episode of Days of our Lives, we see Kayla and Abe talk about their worries over the dynamic that Alex, Joy, and Stephanie share and how it could be a huge problem for them.

Then we see Stephanie enter the office and reveal what unfolded at Jada’s wedding. After this, she shares that the reason she went there was because she wanted to post a press release along with revealing that she has taken care of Emmys.

Then Kate shared that they had a lot of time until the Emmys. Then Stephanie revealed that she had quit the show. She stressed that she was doing it for herself and explained her regret over picking her job over Alex. She also talked about knowing that he was dating Joy.

We see Alex and Joy get intimate and run the lines with each other. They find out that both of their characters are going to get killed off from the show. Alex shared that the episode was going to get aired on April 1st, so maybe it could be an April ‘Fools Day episode. But Joy did not think this was a prank. In the episode, we also see the masked hater draw red Xs on pictures of Alex and Joy.

Joy asks him about going out of town on Valentine’s Day. But Alex asks her to take it slow. She agrees. During this, he also recalls his discussion with Stephanie about their potential reconciliation. He leaves after getting a text from Stephanie about needing to talk to him.

Hattie also finds out that her character dies after she reads her lines to Bonnie at the hospital. The masked hater can be seen drawing a red X on Hattie's picture. We also witness an X drawn on Kayla’s photo as well.

Alex goes to Stephaine’s place, where she tells him about quitting her PR job. She tells him that she wants to give their relationship a chance. She also lets him know that she was aware that he was dating Joy. He tells her that it was a casual thing with Joy but she seems to want more as she had asked Valentine's Day trip.

He later clarified to Stephanie that not everyone wanted to do that and had to let him down in a gentle way as he wanted to be with Stephanie.

Hattie gives Leo’s place to discuss the script. He revealed that he did not pen the script and they both ponder over where it came from. Meanwhile, we see an X down on Leo’s face as well.

Leo questions, “What if it's the stalker?” to this, Hattie gasps. Then later, Hattie suddenly passed out on Leo’s bed. We also see Joy pass out at her place.

At Stephanie’s place, after her and Alex’s conversation, as he leans in to kiss Stephanie, he collapses and passes out.

We also see Kayla pass out at the Johnson house along with Johnny falling unconscious in the DiMera living room. When Abe said “Oh my god. I think I know who’s doing this,” at the Body & Soul office, the masked hater, in Salem is seen pinned up an unmarked picture of Abe.