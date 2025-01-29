Days Of Our Lives Recap: What Happened At Jada’s Bachelorette Party?

In the Days of our Lives episode, aired on January 28, we got to see the twist that happened during Jada’s bachelorette party. When the bride-to-be arrives at her party, she consumes a jello shot, which is followed by her and the ladies’ dancing and drinking.

According to Soap Central, as the ladies played Truth or Consequences, a spicy question was asked about a “hookup” they regretted. To this Gabi and Belle take EJ’s name

Amid their game and blunt discussion, Stephanie suggests that the group should go out. As everyone decides to leave, Paulina stays behind with Chanel, saying that she would take her home. Chanel demands to keep up with the party.

At the pub, where the men are, a stripper enters who’s dressed as a cop. But no one was able to realize that she was pretending to be the police. She says to Rafe that she was there to arrest him for “identity theft.” Upon hearing this, he stops smiling. She then starts stripping and EJ also comes at peace.

A twist occurs as the bachelorette party crashes at the same pub. As Arnold shoves the money in the stripper’s bra while receiving a lap dance, he hears Jada saying, “Having a good time.” Then Arnold stands up and tries giving an explanation, during which Jada asks him to calm down.

Jada said, “You know what happens at bachelor parties. Go ahead. Finish your lap dance.” To this Arnold said that he would rather prefer that from Jada.

Later, as both the bride and groom-to-be danced in the corner, Jada said that they should head out, to which Arnold asked, “Now?” She revealed that it would not be a good idea to be hungover at the wedding.

Arnold reveals that renting a room in Salem Inn would not be good luck to see the bride on the big day. He adds, “Besides, it’s going to make our wedding night all the more special, right?”

Jada agrees while candidly admitting not being so excited about being away from him.

Then we see Javi and Gabi help waste Jada to Hernandez's house. Javi expressed being “glad” that she enjoyed the night and was not disappointed about the stripper. To this, Jada says that she got to spend the night with her husband-to-be despite the stripper dancing with Rafe.

At the Salem Inn, the stripper enters Arnold’s room, and when he says, “You came,” she asks why else she would have taken his number. She then proceeded to shove him onto the bed, per Soap Central.