Days of Our Lives 29th September 2023, spoilers: What did Vivian discover regarding Victor's will?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time with a surprising series of events. Victor's will has an effect on Alex and Sonny. Vivian discovers some surprising information concerning Victor's will. Plans for vengeance begin to take shape. Marlena expresses her thoughts about Eric's new living situation. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' September 29, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Melinda be available to salvage her work?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 29, when Vivian (Louise Sorel) established her claim to the Kiriakis fortune, she thought she had it made. The joke is on her, though, because Victor's recent appearance will utterly exclude her from the situation. In truth, everyone except Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and his hidden son are excluded from the family inheritance.

Imagine Vivian's surprise when she learns the shocking reality. She misses out on the entire thing, while Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is about to become a very, very wealthy guy. We're quite sure Vivian isn't going to like this one bit.

Alex, on the other hand, will inform Sonny (Zach Tinker) of the good and bad news. Alex is the heir, which is a wonderful surprise, but the reasons are terrible. Justin (Wally Kurth) is not his father, and Sonny is not his brother, but they are still family, right?

Marlena (Deidre Hall) discusses her son's life ambitions and new living conditions with him. She doesn't like Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), but she likes Eric (Greg Vaughan) and wants to see him happy.

As a revenge plot takes shape, expect some intense drama. Is Vivian looking for her own brand of justice? Is Dimitri working to eliminate his enemies? Whatever it is, there will be no respite as everything goes wrong.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Edmund revealed that he had Susan, Ava, and Harris. In addition, Melinda was sacked and dumped!

Even as Eric was unpacking after moving into Sloan's apartment, he gets visited. Meanwhile, Melinda was urgently attempting to keep her job, so Sloan approached her for assistance.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Chloe share Sarah’s secret with anyone?