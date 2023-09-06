Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Rafe discover?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives is here with an intriguing episode, and we are ready to reveal some spoilers. Today's episode unfolds with Johnny deviating from EJ's strategy. Harris assists Ava but puts them both in danger. Rafe discovers that there is a problem at Bayview. As summer draws to a close, things in Salem are heating up, and there will be plenty of opportunities for more disruption. Get your popcorn and let's delve into Days of Our Lives, September 6, 2023, spoilers and highlights.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who has a job offer for Xander?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, September 5, things moved rapidly as EJ DiMera's hitwoman arrived in Bayview in record time following his phone call and meeting, but there was a clog in the works. For various reasons, Harris Michaels' and Ava Vitali's instincts activated at the same time when she entered the room with a syringe and pulled a revolver when questioned.

Of course, utilizing it would limit her escape. Meanwhile, we expected Harris to assist in Ava's rescue, but it appears that Ava will save him because the hitwoman had the upper hand on him when Ava used her mob princess training to use the killer's gun against her. Now it appears like Harris will repay the favor, and the likelihood is that it will involve a jailbreak, which will just add to the tension.

With the incident at Bayview, it's no surprise that someone would contact the Salem police department, and Rafe Hernandez appears to be the one who will respond. Given his history with Ava, this should be a delightful twist for him, and it could be the reason why Ava tries to flee or will force Harris to help her in some way.

He won't want to break the law or anything, but depending on how things play out, he may not have a choice. Of course, Rafe could get through to her to some extent, but we doubt she'll trust him as much as he expects. While all of this is going on, EJ may have to deal with another issue when Johnny DiMera joins him and discovers what he's up to.

If Johnny can read EJ's genuine intentions, this will result in Johnny scolding EJ about how he's better than this and so on. In the end, Johnny may persuade EJ to try to stop the hit, but it will be too late, and we're sure EJ will be disappointed.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

In yesterday's recap, Philip confided in Rex, Chloe confided in Nicole, Sloan had a bright idea, and EJ acted on his plan.

Advertisement

Sloan may have pulled some nasty tricks in the past, but her conscience was troubling her so much right now that she was seriously considering coming clean!

EJ believed that the best way to deal with Ava was to make sure he never had to deal with her again. But will he actually get rid of her?

Sarah was dealing with her conflicted feelings about Xander now that they were back in each other's orbits.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is EJ planning to take revenge from Ava?