Days of Our Lives spoilers: Abe and Paulina Gets A Surprise Visit Amid Their Anniversary Celebrations

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Wednesday, June 19, Days of Our Lives celebrates Juneteenth and Abe and Paulina’s wedding anniversary with a surprise visit and a bittersweet farewell.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Paulina enjoys a quiet anniversary at home with Abe and a nice bottle of wine. But her day gets even better when Lani, Eli, and their adorable twins drop by to celebrate. They’ll need to be quick in childproofing the house for the little ones!

Paulina will need the support, especially now that she knows Chanel is moving to California with Johnny. Meanwhile, Johnny tells EJ about his plans to move out on his own.

EJ has a new baby boy to focus on, so he’ll be fine, but he will miss Johnny. The two haven’t agreed on Chanel and the pregnancy lately, but they reconcile and clear the air. Sometimes distance makes relationships easier, just like with EJ’s still-missing daughter, Sydney.

On another front, Chad is determined to find out if Abigail is still alive after Clyde’s revelation. With Julie by his side, Chad heads to Chicago to check out a safety deposit box that Clyde claims holds the answers. Whether Jack supports this or not, Chad is ready for the road trip.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Leo calls Marlena in a panic about a dream, but she reminds him to only use her number for emergencies and hangs up. Alex tells Marlena about his commitment to Theresa after their ups and downs, but he still asks Marlena if he should trust her.

Marlena says it's his decision. At the Kiriakis mansion, Theresa talks to Victor’s portrait about choosing Alex over Brady because Alex is safer. She apologizes aloud for a past mistake, just as Bonnie walks in and becomes suspicious.

In the square, Leo stops Theresa and asks for an exclusive interview about Konstantin. Theresa gets annoyed but engages in some banter with Leo before insisting her relationship with Alex isn’t about money.

Upstairs, Maggie wakes up and, with Sarah by her side, learns that Konstantin is dead. Xander enters and admits he killed Konstantin out of rage, and Maggie thanks him for protecting her.

Downstairs, Bonnie asks Sarah about Xander’s mom, but Sarah says she hasn’t heard anything. Chad and Julie are at the Horton house, discussing the possibility that Abigail is alive.

Jack unexpectedly shows up, and Julie distracts him while Chad and Julie prepare to go to Chicago to investigate a safety deposit box. Jack, overhearing part of their conversation, becomes suspicious but is distracted by thoughts of Abigail.

Leo, having made an actual appointment with Marlena, tells her he feels pathologically lonely. Marlena advises him to work on self-love. In the show’s final moments, Alex tells Theresa he loves her, and she reciprocates.

Upstairs, Maggie tells Victor’s portrait that Konstantin is dead and he can rest in peace. Leo decides to visit his mother in prison, while Jack talks to Bonnie about Clyde being in solitary confinement. Chad and Julie anxiously wait to access the safe deposit box in Chicago.

