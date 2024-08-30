Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava And Harris Goes On Their Frist Official Date Marking The Start Of A New Romance

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In the Days of Our Lives episode airing on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Ava and Harris take a break from all the chaos to spend quality time together. This episode is one to watch. Despite being blackmailed by Clyde, Ava isn’t letting that stop her from enjoying life, especially regarding Harris.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

She decides to set her troubles aside and focus on their first official date. This could be the beginning of something special between them. Harris and Ava have flirted, teased, and even shared some passionate moments before, but this feels like the true start of their love story.

Meanwhile, Rafe and Jada are in the spotlight as they need to explain themselves after recent events. Everyone is paying attention as they finally reveal what’s been going on. At the same time, Everett and Stephanie stumble upon something shocking that leaves them completely surprised.

Wendy is going through a tough time and cries on Tripp’s shoulder. She’s struggling emotionally after her brother’s murder, especially since it happened in the apartment they shared. Staying there might be too much for her to handle.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, at the Horton House, Chad leaves a message for Abby, saying he tucked in the kids and is heading home. Thomas overhears and asks who he is talking to. Meanwhile, in the Square, Mark reassures Abigail over the phone that Chad believes her story about asking for directions. Felicity joins Mark, giving him a suspicious look.

At the Pub, Kristen reacts angrily to something on her laptop, upset with Brady. Ava arrives, still bitter about being fired due to Gabi's ultimatum. Kristen tries to apologize, but Ava isn’t satisfied, worried that Gabi might target her next. Kristen suggests Ava should have considered the consequences before getting involved with Stefan.

In her apartment, Connie receives a text from Kristen asking where she is. In the bedroom, Melinda wakes up to find herself tied to a bed with a cardboard cutout of Li watching her. Connie, who has soundproofed the room, brings food to Melinda, who refuses to eat. Connie blames Melinda, Gabi, and Stefan for Li's death and vows to ruin Gabi’s life as revenge.

At the DiMera mansion, Gabi uses duct tape to divide the room, telling Stefan that if she’s going to take him for everything he’s worth, she needs to keep the mansion as her legal residence. EJ enters and mocks Gabi’s redecorating. Stefan accuses EJ of convincing Gabi not to move out, leading her to try to take everything. They argue, with EJ reminding Stefan that Ava almost killed their mother.

Later, Kristen receives a text from Melinda, who says she needs a break and refuses to take orders from Kristen anymore. Ava is surprised, remembering how Melinda always put the company first. Kristen asks what Ava knows, but Ava dismisses it as a DiMera problem.

In the bedroom, Melinda tries to appeal to Connie's humanity, but Connie leaves her alone with the cardboard cutout. Meanwhile, Gabi meets Abigail at the mansion and explains the duct tape situation. They discuss their complicated history and agree they could use all the allies they can get.

At the Horton House, Chad tells Thomas he was talking to someone at work, but Thomas senses something is wrong. Chad admits an old friend was in an accident and he’s helping her. When Chad visits Abigail at the mansion, he shares his concerns about lying to his kids. Abigail urges him to give it more time and suggests he move out if it becomes too difficult.

As Ava leaves the Pub, she runs into Connie and assumes she’s been fired. Connie is confused, but Ava recalls the last time she saw Melinda, she was on her way to fire Connie. Back at the apartment, Melinda tries to free herself from the restraints, talking to the cardboard cutout of Li.