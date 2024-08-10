Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava And Stefan Struggle To Hide Affair As Kate's Project Hits Snags In Salem

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday, August 12, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Ava and Stefan are determined not to let Connie control them with a secret they’re keeping. Ava and Stefan had an affair while Gabi was in prison, and they’re desperate to keep it quiet.

They discuss their secret at the office, unaware that Connie is listening. Now, they’re worried Connie might reveal everything. Feeling guilty about what they did, they decide to stop feeling bad.

Meanwhile, Leo is sure he’s Marlena’s favorite patient. He feels special because he can visit her anytime he wants. When Leo meets Hattie, who finds him entertaining, he thinks it’s only natural that Marlena would love him even more now.

Kate has a new project: reviving a show called Body & Soul in Salem, with friends and family acting as characters they resemble. But the process is harder than she expected, which frustrates her. She vents to Roman, her husband, who has to listen.

Bonnie is excited about the idea of Hattie becoming a soap star. Johnny is an aspiring filmmaker, and Kate and Abe’s project might be the big break they’ve been waiting for. If Bonnie and Johnny team up, they might both get what they want.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Stephanie visits Alex at his apartment while he unpacks. They talk about their problems, and Alex hopes Theresa doesn't get any special treatment because of her connections. Stephanie mentions that Andrew told her Theresa got six months in Statesville prison.

Alex is frustrated, feeling that six months is too little for how much she ruined his life. Stephanie regrets not realizing what her cousin was up to and wishes she could have stopped her from hurting Alex.

In her office, Jada shows Paulina a suicide note from Everett. As Jada reads it, she starts feeling that something isn't right, but she's unsure if she can trust her instincts since the case is so personal. Paulina worries she put too much pressure on Jada.

Jada admits she wanted to bring justice but now feels she might be just looking for someone to blame, possibly herself. She tearfully recalls confronting Everett about stabbing Rafe just before he took his own life.

In the Square, Connie overhears Chanel and Johnny talking about the "crazy person" who stabbed Rafe. Connie tells them to stop, saying that Everett had a serious mental illness and that their words were dehumanizing.

While Chanel agrees she could have been more careful with her words, Johnny argues that anyone who would try to kill an innocent person has to be disturbed. Connie agrees that Rafe didn't deserve what happened and expresses hope that he recovers soon.

Later, Ava delivers flowers to Gabi at the Titan office, and Gabi reads a card from Stefan. They clear the air about past misunderstandings, and Gabi expresses a desire to move forward.

Kristen finds Stefan feeling guilty and wanting to confess to Gabi about sleeping with Ava. Kristen advises against it, but Stefan is determined to follow his instincts.

As Alex and Stephanie clean up after smashing some of Theresa's old plates, Jada asks Stephanie to come to the station to sign her witness statement, officially closing the case. Connie later suggests to Gabi that Stefan might have cheated on her, leaving Gabi in doubt.

