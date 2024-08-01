Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava Gets Stuck Between Gabi's Suspicion And Threats From Connie

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for August 1, Ava finds herself in a tricky situation, facing potential danger from both Gabi and Connie. Connie, played by Julie Bove, has three main goals: working for Gabi, keeping up her fantasy relationship with Ghost Li, and hiding the fact that she killed Li.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

If her secret comes out, her other goals might not matter. Connie stabbed Rafe to protect her secret and is keeping an eye on Gabi, who is suspicious. Meanwhile, Ava could become a problem for Gabi or at least distract her.

Gabi is also concerned about Ava, especially because something seems off between Ava and Gabi's husband, Stefan. Gabi isn't one to hide her concerns and likes to deal with issues directly, which could be troublesome for Stefan.

In another storyline, Chad and Jack are back to investigating the mystery of Abigail's possible survival, as her grave was found empty. They're now wondering where she might be and if she's still alive.

Lastly, Everett is clearly not interested in Stephanie; he wants Jada. He broke up with Stephanie as Everett and flirted with Jada as Bobby-Pretending-To-Be-Everett. Stephanie and Jada suspect something is up, but they're not entirely sure yet, leaving Stephanie still emotionally attached to Everett, especially when he appears hurt and vulnerable.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Ava and Gabi discuss ideas for Gabi Chic when Gabi notices Ava seems nervous. Ava brushes it off and asks about Rafe, but there's no news. Stefan calls Gabi urgently, so she rushes out, leaving Ava uneasy. At the police station, Bobby tells Jada he's not a murderer but admits he's Bobby. He claims he didn't stab Li or Rafe but starts feeling sick and leaves.

Stephanie warns Jada that Leo suspects Everett is still Bobby. Jada confirms Bobby's admission, but he insists he’s not the killer, though he knows who is. Stephanie decides to confront Everett, while Jada tries to stop her.

Meanwhile, Connie is framing Everett in his hotel room when Leo visits. Connie plants evidence and leaves, dropping a keycard. Bobby arrives, feeling ill, and finds the pill bottle Connie left. Realizing he's been drugged, he struggles to call for help.

At The Spectator, Jack and Chad discuss Abigail's disappearance. The video evidence is progressing slowly, but Chad offers Jack his half of the paper, believing it should belong to Abigail's children someday. Leo then talks to Chad about Everett's strange behavior and wonders if Gwen might return. He later calls Gwen, but she angrily hangs up.

Back at DiMera, Kristen confronts Ava about Gabi leaving work early for her anniversary. Connie arrives, claiming to be Gabi's new assistant. Kristen and Ava leave, and Connie makes herself comfortable in Gabi's chair. At the bistro, Stefan surprises Gabi with roses and a poem for their anniversary. They share a romantic moment, with Stefan promising more surprises.

In the final moments, Stephanie and Jada find Bobby unconscious but alive in his room. Jada discovers the pills, and Bobby mutters he didn't take them. Connie, pleased with her actions, plans her next move against Stefan and Gabi for what they did to Li. Meanwhile, Jack returns to The Spectator with the video evidence.

