Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, focus on Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and her efforts to help Eric (Greg Vaughan) cope with losing his adopted son, Jude, to Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Eric is heartbroken, especially since his wife, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty), played a role in this situation. Marlena, known for her wisdom and therapy skills, is not just helping Eric. She is also working with Jada (Elia Cantu) to stage an intervention for Everett (Blake Berris), hoping he will face his true self and feelings.

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is also distressed over Everett but isn't acting, just leaning on Chad (Billy Flynn) for support. Chad is focused on getting revenge for Abigail's (Marci Miller) death but is currently busy comforting Stephanie. He wants to track down Clyde (James Read) to make him pay, but his priority now is helping Stephanie through her emotions.

Ava (Tamara Braun), Harris (Steve Burton), and Lucas (Bryan Dattillo) decide to head to the wilds of Montana to find the drug dealer Clyde. Despite Harris being a Navy SEAL and Ava a mafia princess who can usually handle themselves, their judgment is clouded by their current emotional states. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Lucas has always been prone to making mistakes, so Steve (Stephen Nichols) must rescue them when they inevitably get in over their heads.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Melinda is packing up EJ’s things in the DA office, which is now hers. She hands a box to Stefan, who enters to congratulate her on her new job. She warns him not to push her out like EJ, or he’ll make a dangerous enemy.

Meanwhile, Bonnie is enjoying peace in the Kiriakis mansion until Theresa and Alex arrive, announcing they are moving in. Maggie and Bonnie exchange veiled comments about Alex, while Maggie is happy to see Theresa.

At the DiMera mansion, EJ asks Nicole to forgive him for doubting their son was alive. Nicole blames only one person for what happened and believes Sloan had help. At Eric’s apartment, Rafe issues an APB on Sloan. Eric notices her passport and keys, suggesting she left in a hurry. Rafe vows to use all resources to find her.

Stefan asks Melinda about Li’s murder case. She reads the new evidence but is reluctant to reopen the case, doubting Gabi’s innocence. At the Kiriakis mansion, Theresa is upset when Alex sets up separate rooms and is not ready to define their relationship. Bonnie advises her to go for it as long as she loves Alex as much as his money.

Later, Bonnie overhears privileged talk between Alex and Theresa. She advises Theresa not to pursue Alex just for money unless she truly loves him. At the DiMeras, EJ and Nicole are glad to have their son back. Rafe and Eric arrive, reporting Sloan’s disappearance. EJ secretly recalls helping Sloan start a new life but agrees to make calls to find her.

Nicole invites Eric to see Jude, but he declines, feeling emotional. Rafe offers support, relating to his own experience with David. EJ urges Nicole to take maternity leave to enjoy their happiness, though she feels guilty about Eric’s loss.

At the stables, Alex suggests rebuilding them, but Maggie insists on waiting until after the weddings. They discuss their roles in the family, and Maggie emphasizes the responsibility that comes with being a Kiriakis heir. Rafe visits Melinda to discuss Sloan’s disappearance, suspecting her involvement in the baby switch. She denies knowledge but assures him she seeks justice.

Advertisement

Stefan returns to the DiMera mansion and learns about Jude. Meanwhile, Eric comes home and tearfully looks at a picture of the boy.

ALSO READ: Ben Dreyfuss Shares Vague Reaction To His Father’s Alleged Sexist And Transphobic Comments At Jaws Event