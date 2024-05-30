Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ava, Harris, And Lucas Pursue Clyde In Montana Hoping To Finally Catch Him

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 30, reveal Alex as the stud around town. Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) talks to Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) about his struggle to commit to one woman. He said he wanted to change his ways and settle down with someone special, but he seems to have moved past that.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Alex invites Theresa (Emily O’Brien) to move in with him at the Kiriakis mansion, partly to annoy Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). But Alex isn’t ready to settle down. He’s still enjoying his affair with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) too much to give it up. Theresa will be busy managing The Bistro for Stefan (Brandon Barash), which means Alex won’t be bored or lonely.

Kristen knows about Alex's new living arrangement, but she doesn't care much. Her main goal was to make Brady (Eric Martsolf) jealous. If Brady doesn't care, Kristen might lose interest in Alex. However, she enjoys their time together and keeps Alex around mainly for his looks.

Meanwhile, Ava (Tamara Braun), Harris (Steve Burton), and Lucas (Bryan Dattillo) are in Montana. They are hunting Clyde (James Read), hoping this time he won’t escape their trap. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in the town square, John and Marlena exchange gifts for their grandson, Jude, but worry about Eric's absence. Marlena senses something's wrong when Eric declines her call. At the Pub, Steve frets over Harris and Ava's mysterious whereabouts, while Jada suspects he's also concerned about his daughter, Stephanie.

Lucas joins Harris and Ava in a cramped motel room in Montana as they plan to capture Clyde. Meanwhile, Marlena becomes increasingly worried as Eric reveals troubling news about Sloan and Jude. Steve confides in Jada about his concerns for Stephanie's safety, and later, he receives a crucial tip about Clyde's whereabouts.

As tensions rise, Lucas questions Harris's methods, while Ava harbors her own dark intentions. In Salem, Stephanie confides in Chad about Everett's condition, while Marlena enlists Jada's help for an intervention. Steve's cryptic conversation with Chad hints at a dangerous showdown with Clyde looming on the horizon.

ALSO READ: Isla Fisher And Nico Parker To Join Returning Cast Jim Broadbent On Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy