Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady Can’t Keep His Secret Anymore So He Confesses To Jada About The Accident

On Wednesday, August 28, Days of Our Lives shows that Brady can’t keep his secret any longer. Brady is an addict and has been lying for months to hide it. After just a few days of thinking he ran over Sarah, and he found he couldn’t hold it in anymore.

Jada asks Brady about his car, and he truthfully says it was stolen but doesn’t mention when. Brady thinks this partial truth will buy him some time, but his conscience takes over, and he confesses everything to Jada.

Meanwhile, Fiona has been talking a lot, especially to baby Victoria, so everyone knows what’s on her mind. Although Victoria is too young to understand, Justin overhears Fiona talking. This might be the clue needed to solve Sarah’s hit-and-run case.

Elsewhere, Tate and Holly have been hiding out at the Horton cabin all summer, lying to their parents. Tate finally tells Brady the truth, which may have inspired Brady to be honest with Jada. Now Holly needs to tell the truth too.

They both believe their lies will be seen as harmless since the adults around them have done much worse. They don’t think they’ll face any real consequences since others haven’t.

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Tate and Holly try to leave the hospital without being seen but run into Brady. Brady is surprised to see Tate in town, using crutches, and with Holly. Tate admits he stayed on Smith Island instead of going to lacrosse camp.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Maggie shares with Sarah how she felt after losing her parents in a car accident. Maggie was the only survivor and often wished she had died with them. She explains that it’s okay for Sarah to feel the same after what happened to her.

Sarah thinks Xander is angry enough for both of them and asks how Maggie dealt with not being able to walk. Maggie tells her she felt she owed it to her parents to keep the farm going and learned to live with her new reality. She encourages Sarah not to give up.

In the Square, Jada tells Xander they have a suspect in Sarah’s hit-and-run, but she can’t say who it is. Xander demands answers and grabs her arm. Jada tells him to let go and assures him she will find the person responsible. Xander apologizes and lets go. Jada says she needs to talk to the D.A. first but promises to keep him informed.

Kristen tells Stefano’s portrait that she flattened Brady’s car to protect her family, just like Stefano would have done. EJ walks in, questioning what she did. Kristen claims she had to fire Ava to protect the family, but EJ doesn’t believe her story.

Marlena tells John about Brady’s car being stolen. John suspects Jada is linking it to Sarah’s accident and worries Brady might be involved. Marlena knows Brady would never leave Sarah if he hit her, but John is concerned—unless Brady had been drinking.

At the hospital, Brady asks Tate for a moment alone. Tate tries to explain his lies, and Brady remembers Kristen saying she got rid of his car. Xander arrives, and Tate apologizes for Sarah’s accident. Xander mentions that the police might have a suspect, causing Brady to quietly worry.

Holly enters Sarah’s room, upset, thinking she’s to blame for Sarah’s accident. Sarah assures her it’s not her fault. Meanwhile, Kristen listens in as Jada tells EJ that Brady is the suspect. Jada leaves to get an arrest warrant, but Brady arrives at the station, saying there’s no need—he’s there to turn himself in.

