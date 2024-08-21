Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Brady's Fears Grow As Jada Investigates Sarah's Mysterious Accident

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Wednesday, August 21, in Days of our Lives, Brady is left questioning what happened on the night he got blackout drunk. He starts to wonder if he might have been the one who hit Sarah, who is now in the hospital.

Brady was drinking heavily after an encounter with Theresa and ended up letting Fiona drive him home, but he can’t remember that part. He only recalls drinking and then waking up at home, while Sarah was involved in a hit-and-run.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

This makes him worry that he could be responsible, leading him to consider making more bad decisions. Sarah, after her accident, faces a tough situation—she’s paralyzed. But, in typical Sarah fashion, she tries to act like everything is okay, especially around Maggie and Xander, even though she’s suffering. This might make Brady feel even worse about what he fears he might have done.

Meanwhile, Jada is investigating the case, hoping to solve it without stumbling upon the answer by chance. If Brady keeps acting suspicious and Fiona appears innocent, Jada might end up drawing the wrong conclusions.

Elsewhere, Abe and Johnny are working on their revamped show Body & Soul and need to fill a couple of roles. They decide to ask Chanel and Alex to audition, thinking they look the part.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, in the Square, Johnny mistakes Hattie for his grandmother while she’s reading a script. She tells him she doesn’t have kids, and he realizes she’s Hattie Adams.

Johnny introduces himself as Marlena’s grandson and the director of Body and Soul. Hattie wants to discuss the script because it doesn’t match her character, Charlemagne. Johnny suggests only the writer can help with that. Hattie agrees and leaves energetically.

Leo reads a book on D.I.D. in his Salem Inn room and thinks it describes Marlena. He decides to hold an intervention and calls to see her right away.

At Body and Soul, Abe asks Kate about Leo’s script. She calls it melodramatic and perfect for the show, especially the scene of a son visiting his mother in jail. She also likes the idea of giving Charlemagne double lives, which suits Hattie. They discuss hiring young actors and the idea of SORASing.

At the Bistro, Alex finds Stephanie working on her laptop. He spills water on her computer, freezing the screen. He apologizes and insists on paying for her meal. She reassures him, and they share a lingering gaze just as Justin and Bonnie walk in. Bonnie wonders what’s going on.

In the Square, Johnny tells Chanel how much Hattie looks like his grandmother. Chanel mentions wanting a more exciting job, as the bakery is running itself now.

Stephanie leaves for a meeting, forgetting her notes. Alex feels bad, but Justin cheers him up by handing him annulment papers. Alex is relieved his marriage to Theresa will be officially over. Bonnie gets a message about her Body and Soul contract, and Justin offers to negotiate a better deal for her.

Later, Stephanie arrives at the Body and Soul office and assures Abe she can be present from memory since her computer has frozen. Abe tells her the job is hers. Johnny suggests Chanel audition for a role, thinking she has great chemistry with Alex.

At the Salem Inn, Leo mistakes Hattie for one of Marlena’s alters and tries to take her to Bayview, but Kate arrives and explains Hattie is Marlena’s doppelganger. Leo apologizes, and Kate hires him as the head writer for Body and Soul. Hattie is thrilled that Leo can now fix her script.

