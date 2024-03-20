Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives on Wednesday, March 20th, things get tricky for Konstantin and Theresa. They've got a plan to snatch the Kiriakis fortune, but Theresa's also worried about her son and his crush on Maggie.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Konstantin was aiming to make Maggie fall for him, but they both remember they're supposed to trick Alex into thinking he's Victor's lost son, not Xander.

Once they refresh their memory about the plan, they go back to scheming. Konstantin reminds Theresa they still need to figure out how to get their hands on that fortune.

Meanwhile, Tate, Theresa's son, is not forgotten. Uncle Eric, who recently had a scary spring break, talks to his stepdaughter Holly about her memory loss. Holly can't remember the time before she overdosed, which worries everyone. Brady realizes she might be lying about not remembering buying or taking drugs.

Xander, unaware of the scheme against him, is just happy to be out of prison and back with Sarah. But they feel like something's missing - their family isn't complete. They rush off to pick up Victoria, hoping to fill that gap.

EJ wants to send Stefan away, but on one condition: Stefan can't say goodbye to Gabi. So, Stefan says farewell to Ava instead, only to find her in bed with Harris, who's delighted to see Stefan. Now EJ is wondering where Stefan went and what kind of trouble he's brought.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Sarah rushes to the interrogation room after Justin calls to say Xander is being released. Xander explains Justin got him out on bail since Harris can't recognize him as the shooter. They're surprised EJ allowed it, but they're relieved he'll be home. Stefan shows up at Ava's door, and Harris reveals Stefan shot him. Ava slaps Stefan, regretting not trusting Harris earlier.

In the hospital, Paulina plans to go home soon, and celebrate with family. Sarah and Xander reunite at home, excited to be together. Stefan defends Ava to Harris, offering a deal to protect her. Sarah comforts Xander, who worries about going back to prison. Abe confides in Roman about his feelings for Lexie. Paulina worries about her personality affecting her relationship with Abe. Xander and Sarah share their love at home.

Johnny and Chanel spend intimate time together in a hotel room. Ava reassures Harris of her love for him. Stefan feels unjustly blamed for everything.

