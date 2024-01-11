Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Paulina be able to hide her health struggles during crucial interview?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Thursday's episode of Days of our Lives, tensions rise between Alex and Justin, and things get pretty intense. Alex, the young man, takes things too far, and it seems like their relationship may never be the same again. This drama is heating up, and you won't want to miss it!

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Ever since the paternity bombshell, things have been off between Alex and Justin. Now, Alex makes things worse by firing Justin and cutting him out of his life even more. The big question is, why is he doing this? Could it be related to Tate's case? Maybe it's a consequence of the young man going to jail and getting attacked. Theresa and Brady are furious about it and are seeking justice for their son.

Meanwhile, Chad and Everett are preparing to feature Paulina for an interview on Martin Luther King Day. They want everything to go smoothly, and Paulina share her stories. However, Paulina is dealing with health issues, and it's becoming harder for her to keep it to herself.

Harris is working hard to solve the mystery of how drugs are getting into Salem. He seeks help from Roman and Kate, hoping to have them on his side. The surprising twist is what he needs from the couple to crack the case.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Chanel cringes as Paulina makes a veggie smoothie at home, joking it looks like Shrek's creation. Paulina, aiming for a healthier lifestyle due to thyroid issues, rejects chocolate croissants from Abe. At the Pub, tired Everett works on an article while Stephanie pitches a murder mystery event. Harris and Jada investigate a drug arrest, and EJ brings a distressed Nicole home, offering support. Nicole, struggling with tragedy, questions miracles as EJ encourages strength. In jail, Tate reveals a black eye, infuriating Brady and Theresa. Everett seeks justice for Tate, confronting a drug dealer, while Nicole faces Brady's plea about Tate's case, leading to a heated exchange with EJ.

In the prison visitors' room, scared Tate confides in Theresa, who vows to support. At home, Paulina, concerned about Abe's memory, shares their wedding video. Despite no improvement, they enjoy the memories. As they lean in for a kiss, Brady interrupts, urging Paulina to fire EJ.