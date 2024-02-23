Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, airing on February 23, Xander is determined to clear his name in the shooting of Harris, not just for himself but for his daughter, Victoria, and her mother, Sarah. Despite initial doubts, Justin and Sarah believe in his innocence, giving Xander the confidence to plead his case to Rafe. However, lacking concrete evidence, Xander faces an uphill battle.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Meanwhile, Stefan's behavior continues to raise suspicion as he obediently follows Clyde's orders, prompting questions about his true intentions. Ava, emotionally distraught, confides in the comatose Harris, unaware of potential repercussions.

Additionally, Konstantin's arrival in Salem takes a darker turn as he seeks revenge against John and Steve for his daughter's death. Blaming them for the destruction of his relationship with Catharina's mother, Konstantin plans to use both John and Steve to exact his vengeance.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in a community room, Theresa tries to comfort Tate, who seems withdrawn and snaps when Theresa mentions a private letter he wrote to Brady. Understanding Tate's feelings, Brady reassures him of his support despite past absences. At the Pub, Stephanie ignores Everett's calls, later discovering that his accident story matches a Seattle John Doe case.

Suspecting Everett might have a twin, Stephanie and Steve uncover evidence suggesting Everett's true identity. Meanwhile, at the Salem Inn, Jada confronts Everett with proof of his real name, leaving him confused. In a warehouse, Wendy and Tripp find themselves trapped by Officer Goldman, who works for Clyde. They devise a plan to escape while coping with limited resources. Back at the halfway house, tensions escalate as Tate feels unfairly judged by his parents. Theresa and Brady try to comfort Tate, but he expresses frustration and resentment.

The atmosphere is tense as Tate struggles with feelings of abandonment and anger, while Theresa and Brady attempt to provide support. In another location, Stephanie and Steve unravel the mystery surrounding Everett's identity, leading to shocking revelations about his past. Meanwhile, Wendy and Tripp face a dangerous situation in the warehouse, where they must devise a plan to outsmart their captor.

