Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Chad's Hope Rises As Abigail Remembers But Still Doubts About Her Identity

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

In Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 23, Chad feels hopeful when Abigail suddenly recalls a memory. A DNA test confirmed that the mysterious Jane Doe is Jack’s daughter, but it didn’t specifically say she was Abigail.

Jack has more than one daughter, so could this woman be someone else? The test didn’t compare her to Jennifer or Abigail’s kids, Thomas and Charlotte.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Chad believes this woman is his wife and thinks she’ll fully remember who she is soon. When she does seem to remember, Chad feels reassured. But who did this Abigail call when she said everything was going according to plan?

Meanwhile, Fiona confides in baby Victoria, hoping no one discovers she’s the one who hit Sarah with a car. Kristen, however, is convinced that Brady did it and plans to use this information against him. Brady and Fiona share their worries, but both have secret motives.

Xander, on the other hand, has no idea who’s responsible for his wife Sarah’s injury. He’s determined for Jada to find the person and make them pay, believing it might somehow help Sarah recover.

In another storyline, Sophia makes Holly feel bad about not having had sex with Tate yet. While Holly feels insecure, Sophia tries to get close to Tate herself. She thinks dating him would be easier and more fun since her parents don’t have any issues with him.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, at the Horton House, Chad sits with Julie after taking Jack and Jennifer to the airport and putting the kids to bed. He tells her how Jennifer insisted Abigail isn’t her daughter. Jennifer needed time to adjust, so she went back to Boston.

Julie agrees that with fewer people around, Abigail might start remembering things. She asks Chad how he's feeling. Chad says he's holding it together for the kids and Abigail, who can’t see him falling apart. But he’s worried that if she gets her memory back, she might realize she no longer loves him. Julie believes that when Abigail remembers, she’ll fall in love with him all over again.

At the DiMera mansion, Abigail is on the phone, telling someone she has fewer family members to deal with now that Jack and Jennifer are gone. She quickly hangs up when EJ enters and introduces himself as her brother-in-law. When she mentions meeting the other brother-in-law, EJ points out that Chad never got over her sleeping with Stefan.

Abigail is shocked, and EJ explains that it was complicated and mostly Stefan’s fault. EJ jokes that she used to like him more, and Abigail sarcastically asks if she slept with him too. EJ surprisingly confirms it.

Abigail then wonders if there are any of Chad’s brothers she hasn’t slept with. EJ assures her she never slept with Tony and mentions that Andre is dead. Before EJ can tell her that she is responsible for Andre’s death, Chad walks in.

Meanwhile, Stefan arrives at the DiMera office, and Gabi angrily calls security. She stops and yells at him instead. Stefan tries to talk and asks her to move past his affair with Ava, but Gabi refuses. She’ll never forgive or forget. Stefan, tearful, begs her to come home with him to make things right. She agrees to go home with him—but only to pack.

