Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chanel reveals her worries to Johnny while Sarah and Xander fret over baby's fever

On New Year's Eve at the Bistro in Days of Our Lives, Chanel is struggling to enjoy the festivities as she's worried about her mother, Paulina. She confides in Johnny about her concerns, and the atmosphere is filled with drama.

Meanwhile, new parents Sarah and Xander are anxious about their baby Victoria, who has a fever. Having experienced challenges with their previous child, Mickey (Rachel), they are taking no chances with their daughter's health.

Holly is excited about her first official date with Tate, and she has pills she believes will enhance the night. Nicole almost catches Holly taking the pills, but it's too late. As the party unfolds, Holly's behavior becomes peculiar, and the question arises whether those around her will realize what's happening.

In the approaching new year, Leo seeks a fresh start and approaches Chad about restarting his Lady Whistleblower column. Despite Chad's reservations, Leo aims for a second chance to shine and hopes to regain his position as a gossip columnist. The Bistro becomes the center stage for emotional moments, health concerns, and potential second chances as the characters navigate the drama on this special night.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, in Kayla's office, Paulina is eager to get a prescription from Kayla so she can move on. Kayla explains that Paulina needs a biopsy because her thyroid levels are low, and antibodies are affecting her thyroid gland. It's a common condition for women over 50, but there's a slim chance of thyroid cancer coexisting. Despite Paulina's skepticism, Kayla recommends ruling it out with a biopsy, and Chanel persuades her mother to go through with the test.

In a therapy session with Marlena, Nicole opens up about her desire to hold and love her son. Marlena shares her own experience of losing a child to SIDS, creating a connection between the two women.

Leo boasts to Sloan about his lavish lifestyle plans with a credit card and an upgraded suite at the Salem Inn. However, Sloan questions the sustainability of Leo's spending spree, pointing out her financial struggles. Leo suggests drastic measures like Sloan moving to a smaller apartment so he can maintain his extravagant lifestyle. He plans to fund his lifestyle by returning to his Lady Whistleblower column, exposing town secrets.

In the park, Konstantin is attacked and kidnapped by an unknown assailant. Tied to a chair in a cellar, he faces Steve and John's intense confrontation. Steve warns Konstantin to leave town and stay away from Maggie, but Konstantin defiantly refuses, leading to a tense standoff.

