Days of Our Lives Spoilers Dcember 13, 2023 : What risky plan does Clyde involves Stefan in?

In the upcoming Days of our Lives episode on December 13, 2023, Clyde unveils his risky plan to Stefan, putting both of their freedoms on the line. Stefan, determined to protect Gabi while she's in jail, reluctantly gets involved, unaware of the dangerous territory Clyde's schemes entail.

Clyde's new plan involves turning the restaurant into a drug front, and he relies on Stefan, who is on the outside, to execute his risky endeavors.

Meanwhile, Theresa and Alex share a moment reflecting on their privileged yet tumultuous upbringings. The discussion sheds light on the reasons behind their personalities. Later, Theresa has a tense conversation with Brady about their son Tate's future. Brady wants Tate to return to boarding school, but Theresa's hesitation raises questions about her willingness to sign the necessary papers.

Ava, pleased with her work for the Bistro's reopening, heads home. However, Harris, with different plans in mind, decides to go out for a drink. In an unexpected turn of events, Harris crosses paths with Jada and Stephanie, potentially causing disruptions during their conversation.

In another storyline, Everett meets with Chad at The Spectator, sparking curiosity about whether they can overcome their differences and collaborate for the greater good of the publication.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In the latest episode of Days of our Lives: December 12, Chad expresses frustration in the town square over the need for The Spectator to improve its reporting. Alex approaches Chad, offering condolences about his situation with Stephanie. Chad, having bought Gwen's share of The Spectator to fire Stephanie's ex, faces scrutiny from Alex, who warns against caveman instincts.

Meanwhile, Steve advises Stephanie to find someone who meets her needs, hinting at a potential reevaluation of her relationship with Chad. Eric encounters Jada with baby Jude in the square, where Jada shares her intention to move in with Rafe. Leo, plotting with his lawyer, reveals knowledge about Nicole's baby secret and contemplates using it to his advantage.

In another twist, Chad talks to Xander on the phone, emphasizing the importance of restoring The Spectator's reputation. Paulina approaches Chad in the square, expressing interest in hiring SJPR for a "Healthy Salem" campaign. Learning about Chad's relationship troubles with Stephanie, Paulina encourages him to reconcile.

At home, Stephanie discusses her work with Steve, while Alex, not seeking reconciliation, returns a misplaced water bottle. Leo confronts Sloan, threatening to expose her secrets, leading to a tense situation at Eric's home. Steve shares a poignant moment with Jada at the Pub, offering support on the anniversary of her father's passing.

As the episode unfolds, relationships become more complicated, with Leo scheming, Sloan facing threats, and Chad dealing with misunderstandings. The stage is set for further drama and twists in the lives of Salem's residents.

