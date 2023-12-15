Days of Our Lives Spoilers December 15, 2023: Is new parenthood taking its toll on Eric and Sloan?

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot interests viewers with emotional intensity, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing.

In the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives on December 15, 2023, new parents Eric and Sloan, played by Greg Vaughan and Jessica Serfaty, face exhaustion after a long night of parenting.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Seeking a solution to their tiredness, faux-mom Sloan decides to take baby Jude for a stroll around town for some fresh air. However, a call from Leo about Dimitri puts Sloan under pressure, leading to a momentary lapse where she walks away from the stroller. Nicole, portrayed by Arianne Zucker, is also strolling around town, raising questions about whether she will witness Sloan's momentary distraction and step in to save the baby from potential neglect.

In another storyline, Stephanie, played by Abigail Klein, finds herself in bed with Harris, portrayed by Steve Burton. This leaves viewers wondering if it's just a casual sleepover or something more. Later, Stephanie meets up with Tripp, portrayed by Lucas Adams, and shares details about Chad's latest scheme. The office drama is affecting their romance, and Stephanie is uncertain about giving Chad a second chance after what he did to Everett.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Xander brings Victoria to visit Sarah at the hospital, sharing a goofy moment as they look forward to the next handoff. Sarah, feeling jealous, questions Xander about Victoria's peaceful sleep, and he sheepishly admits to singing a Scottish lullaby. The playful banter continues as they discuss Victoria's appearance and get lost in each other's eyes.

In Marlena's busy office, John advises her to take care of herself during the challenging holiday season. He gifts her a framed photo of Jude, expressing happiness for Eric and Sloan. Marlena brings up Nicole's DNA test, expressing concern and hoping she gets the help she needs.

Sarah confides in Marlena about her complicated feelings for Xander, torn between their history and their successful co-parenting. Marlena encourages her to stay in the moment and enjoy her time with Victoria, emphasizing how fast it all goes.

In the lobby, John observes Xander and gravely reflects on his past. Despite acknowledging Xander's flaws, John believes in growth and change. He advises Xander to do right by his child and turn over a new leaf.

When Sarah returns to the lobby, Xander offers to walk her and Victoria home. In the Square, they share a light moment recalling Victoria's reaction to Santa and decide to buy a Christmas gift together. They see it as a symbol of family, hinting at a potential shift in their relationship.

John rejoins Marlena, teasing surprises at home and expressing their mutual love and gratitude. The couple embraces, acknowledging their luck and the strength of their relationship.

