In the upcoming week from May 6 to 10 on Days of Our Lives, viewers can expect a flurry of revelations and tense moments, all set against the backdrop of Mother’s Day in Salem.

EJ is thrown into the midst of a major secret when Leo, who's a bit tipsy, spills the beans about the baby switch. However, it’s Sloan who provides the missing pieces of the puzzle, revealing the truth about Jude's parentage to EJ. With this bombshell dropped, EJ faces a difficult decision about what to do next.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for next week

Meanwhile, Maggie receives shocking news regarding Victor's will being probated, but the real surprise comes when she discovers the truth about Konstantin. This revelation could potentially rock Salem to its core.

Meanwhile, Maggie receives shocking news regarding Victor's will being probated, but the real surprise comes when she discovers the truth about Konstantin. This revelation could potentially rock Salem to its core.

Johnny and Chanel are faced with their own set of worries as they navigate a high-risk pregnancy. Kayla warns them about the dangers involved, particularly after Paulina's radioactive incident. As they grapple with the gravity of their situation, they must make a crucial decision about the future of their unborn child.

Mother’s Day brings a mix of emotions for various Salem residents. Chad and Thomas take a moment to remember Abigail at her grave, while Eric unwittingly gives Sloan a Mother’s Day gift, unaware of her true nature. Meanwhile, Theresa and Tate enjoy brunch at The Bistro, but tensions rise when EJ, Nicole, and Holly unexpectedly join them.

Amidst the omelets and mimosas, the atmosphere becomes charged with sarcasm and silent tension among the adults, while Tate and Holly share stolen moments of innocence.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in a week filled with surprises and challenges in Salem, Maggie announces her engagement to Konstantin, which sparks tension with John and Marlena. Despite their reservations, Maggie explains that it's a marriage of convenience to help Konstantin stay in the country. However, John's suspicions are piqued when he suggests it may be related to Maggie's past actions involving Konstantin's daughter.

Meanwhile, Holly faces her own struggles as she grapples with anxiety and academic pressure while trying to complete her algebra homework. She confides in Nicole about her difficulties focusing, exacerbated by drinking an energy drink. Feeling overwhelmed, Holly seeks comfort from Nicole, revealing her emotional vulnerability.

Amidst the turmoil, EJ confronts Leo about a shocking revelation regarding a baby switch, leading to a heated confrontation between the two. Leo cryptically hints at a truth involving a child's parentage, leaving EJ stunned and uncertain about what to believe.

As tensions escalate, Sloan secretly observes Eric and Nicole's interactions in the town square, sensing their connection. Later, Eric reassures Sloan about his trust in her, but she struggles with guilt over past mistakes and the truth about her involvement with Leo.

Meanwhile, Marlena supports Holly, advising her on managing her stress and seeking help from her teachers. Nicole confides in Marlena about her lingering guilt over Holly's overdose and her complicated feelings for Eric.

