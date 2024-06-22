Days Of Our Lives spoilers: EJ's Shocking Confession To Nicole Complicates Their Relationship

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

EJ is about to reveal a secret he promised to keep forever. He thought he had everything under control. Nicole has her baby back and thinks the child is EJ's. Sloan has disappeared, leaving Eric clueless about her whereabouts.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

However, things get complicated. Leo starts asking questions, and Stefan finds some answers. Nicole senses EJ is hiding something. Trapped, EJ confesses that he once saw a drunk Nicole kissing Eric.

Meanwhile, Holly and Tate originally wanted to prove to their parents that they could be trusted. But then they decided to lie instead. They sneak off to the Salem Inn, thinking it's the best way to show responsibility. However, their plan fails, and they get caught by Brady and Theresa.

Now that Konstantin is dead, Maggie and Alex see a chance for a fresh start. They plan to work together as stepmother and stepson, and co-owners of Victor's company. They believe their troubles are over, not realizing that Konstantin died with a secret that Theresa knows and is using to her advantage.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's Days of Our Lives, in the Square, Leo practices what he'll say to his mom, Diana, when he visits her in prison. Alex, shirtless and out of breath, interrupts Leo's speech to ask for a drink. Leo snaps at Alex about his body and tells him to leave, but Alex just wants water. Leo reluctantly shares his water and notes that he has met other shirtless men too.

Advertisement

At the high school lockers during Prom, Theresa tells Brady that Sophia said Tate and Aaron have a secret plan. Theresa believes it’s Holly’s idea and that Holly and Tate are sneaking out to be together.

In the decorated gym, teens complain about the DJ. Sophia drags Tate to dance. When he returns, he suggests to Holly they stick to their plan to sneak off. In his hospital room, Steve talks to Tripp on the phone when Justin arrives. He’s there because Kayla mentioned Steve might need a lawyer.

At the Pub, Kayla orders food for Steve from Roman. She complains that Steve getting shot is why she didn’t want him to go to Montana with Ava. Roman mentions Ava's been gone a week, and Kayla hopes it's for good. Ava, returning from China, informs them Clyde is no longer a threat. Kayla hires Steve a lawyer and hopes Ava has a plan for her legal issues.

Advertisement

In the Square, Leo gives Alex water and talks about running into Theresa. He thinks Theresa seems genuine. Alex agrees, mentioning Dr. Evans' support. At school, Theresa emerges from the bathroom and reports Sophia was crying. Brady suggests Theresa stay out of teen drama, but Theresa plans to catch Tate and Holly. Tate says he doesn’t feel well and leaves to get fresh air. Theresa tells Brady she was right.

In the gym, Aaron awkwardly talks to Sophia. She gets angry at Holly for lying and making her look foolish. Holly apologizes and leaves. Holly passes Theresa and Brady in the hallway. Theresa doesn’t believe Holly’s bathroom excuse and drags Brady away.

At the Pub, Kayla asks Ava what's left for her in Salem. Ava won't justify herself and leaves. Ava tells Roman she came back to find out where she stands with Harris. Roman says Harris hasn’t returned from Montana yet. Ava considers leaving if Harris doesn’t return.

Advertisement

At the hospital, Steve explains his prison break involvement to Justin. Justin suggests he might get probation and asks if anyone else was involved. Steve claims it was all him.

ALSO READ: Yellowstone Season 5 Finale Announces Release Window For The Second Half Amid Kevin Costner's Departure