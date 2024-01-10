Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Everett's search on drug case clashes with Harris' secrecy while Brady and Theresa are shocked over Tate's injuries

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives on January 10, 2024, get ready for some intense drama. Everett, who's playing the role of an investigative reporter, is getting really serious about solving a drug case. To gather information, he confronts Harris with a bunch of questions. The catch is that Harris might not spill the beans so easily, as he doesn't want to jeopardize the case.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

But here's the twist – Everett has his own problems to worry about. Two of his ex-girlfriends, Stephanie and Jada, are in town, and it won't be long before they figure out they dated the same guy. Will today be the day the truth comes out when the ladies catch up?

In another part of town, Brady and Theresa are shocked to see their son Tate injured. Tate, just a teen, is surrounded by dangerous people, and things are not looking good. Meanwhile, Holly, who is also a victim, is in a terrible condition. Nicole has been by her side, but EJ convinces her to take a break. Will leaving the hospital to recharge be a decision she regrets?

Lastly, watch for Abe and Paulina to share some quality time. Although Abe may not remember being married to her, their bonding might spark some old memories. Even a small recollection would make Paulina's day. Tune in for all the emotional twists and turns!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives episode, Brady returns home, upset that he couldn't see his son Tate in holding, feeling like the worst father. Marlena consoles him before inviting him to join her, Steve, and John at the Pub. Meanwhile, Konstantin investigates a photo, questioning if the man in it is dead.

Eric updates Sloan on Holly's condition and rushes to Theresa's side. An anxious Sloan considers confessing to Melinda about Nicole's baby, feeling guilty. Alex comforts Theresa, suggesting she seek help from her ISA family, while Theresa reflects on her recent questionable actions.

At the Pub, John and Steve discuss EJ's vendetta against Tate when Konstantin arrives, claiming their attempt to run him out of town failed. Tensions rise as Konstantin hints at John's past, threatening him. Kristen demands answers from Brady about missing his meeting with Rachel.

Theresa implores Eric to have Nicole reason with EJ. At the Pub, Steve and Marlena deny knowing Aria, leaving Konstantin intrigued. Kristen assures Brady she'll help him reconcile with Rachel but warns of consequences. In a surprising twist, Melinda becomes Jude's godmother, leaving Sloan conflicted.

Kristen and Brady discuss his regrets over the holidays, and Alex tries to emotionally support Theresa, leading to a complex moment between them. As the drama unfolds, secrets and conflicts intensify among the characters in Salem.

