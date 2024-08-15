Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Fiona Tries To Cover-Up The Tracks Of Her Drunk Driving Disaster With Brady

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Thursday, August 15, Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Brady is struggling to remember what happened the other night, while Fiona is busy covering their tracks.

Fiona swapped Sarah’s apple cider with real champagne, and Brady kept drinking while telling his son, Tate, how much he loved him. Both were headed for trouble. Things got worse when they finally met up.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers & Highlights

Sarah suffered because she didn’t keep a closer eye on her new mother-in-law. Now, Fiona is doing everything she can to make sure no one connects her and Brady to what happened to Sarah. Meanwhile, Brady is trying to recall what he may have done while he was out of it.

Kristen, who won custody of Rachel, is determined to keep her daughter away from Brady. But she’s not above using Rachel to get what she wants from Brady’s family. Marlena barely has time to wake up before finding Kristen and Rachel on her doorstep, ready to ask for help.

Elsewhere, Paulina is quick to announce that the investigation into Rafe’s stabbing is closed, taking credit for it. However, Jada isn’t so sure. She doesn’t believe Bobby was a killer or that he took his own life. Jada has to break the news to Paulina that the real killer might still be out there, which doesn’t sit well with the mayor, who demands it be fixed immediately.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, In Leo’s room at the Salem Inn, Hattie tells Leo how much she enjoyed watching "Drag Race" and can’t believe she’s never seen it before. Leo, confused, says they’ve watched it together before, but Hattie doesn’t remember. She worries about being too bloated from eating pork rinds for her fitting tomorrow. Thanking “Lenny” for inviting her over, she leaves. Leo, puzzled, wonders why she called him Lenny and what’s going on with Dr. Evans.

At the hospital, Marlena tells John the doctor said he can go home. She also updates him that Chad and Jack found a woman in Poplar Bluff who might be Abigail. John is curious if she knows how they ended up in the same room in Missouri, but Marlena says they can figure it out later. Right now, the priority is getting John home so she can take care of him. They both get emotional, realizing how much they missed each other.

In Kayla’s office, Chad opens the DNA test results, showing that the mystery woman is a 50% match with Jack, meaning she’s his daughter. Chad tells Jack that this woman is Abigail, his wife. Jack, overwhelmed, hugs her, but she pulls away and asks him not to.

Meanwhile, after a car accident, Sarah is lying motionless on the pavement with bloody scrapes on her face and hands. Fiona, in the car with a passed-out Brady, panics, fearing she hit someone. She runs back and finds Sarah on the ground. Fiona checks her pulse and is relieved Sarah is alive but worries about what to tell the police. Hearing Xander calling for Sarah, Fiona runs away. Xander finds Sarah and calls for an ambulance.

Later, Marlena and John stop at the Pub. Leo, noticing Marlena changed clothes, mentions the pork rinds she crushed while watching their show. Marlena seems confused. Leo, amused, thinks Marlena is hiding something from John. When Hattie later arrives at the Pub, Leo realizes Marlena might have a split personality.

