Days of Our Lives Spoilers for July 6 Thursday: Megan's greed takes over as EJ and Kristen seek Marlena's help

Prepare for another dramatic episode of Days of our Lives. Brace yourself as Megan unveils her true colors, with money becoming her sole obsession. Witness her cunning as she rearranges her priorities, leaving no stone unturned in her relentless pursuit of financial gain.



Watch Megan’s relentless pursuit of wealth in Days of our lives

In the next episode of Days of our Lives, Megan remains undeterred by a gunshot and brushes with death as she continues her quest for wealth. Her top priority is ensuring her son's future, even asking about his engagement with Gwen

Meanwhile, Leo tries to convince Gwen to reconsider the marriage. But will Gwen actually listen?

Drama unfolds for Gabi, Stefen and Li on Days of Our Lives



Get ready for a confrontational scene on the upcoming episode of Days of our Lives as Gabi and Stefan find themselves face to face with Li. Although they're relieved to see him in custody, they question why it had to come to this point.

Gabi thought they had an agreement to stay away from each other. What was Li thinking? Will he provide them with the answers they seek?

Meanwhile, Kate is determined to unravel the truth. She recalls that Harris was once on her side and willing to help Megan disappear. However, the situation takes a strange turn when Harris attempts to harm Stefan.

Confused and seeking clarity, Kate confronts him, hoping to understand what happened. Unfortunately, Harris remains tight-lipped and refuses to provide any answers, leaving Kate frustrated and with more questions than before.

Will Marlena help Kristen after everything she did?

In the next episode of Days of our Lives, Kristen and EJ find themselves seeking assistance from Marlena due to their troubling memory lapses.

Confusion and frustration consume them as they yearn to regain their lost memories. However, they question whether Marlena is the right person to approach for help.

While Marlena may be willing to lend a hand to EJ, her attitude towards Kristen is far from warm. Considering the turmoil Kristen has caused and continues to inflict upon her family, Marlena's willingness to extend kindness may be limited. Kristen is well aware that she is not in Marlena's good graces.

