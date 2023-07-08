Days of Our Lives Spoilers for July 7, Friday: Shawn hits rock bottom while Dmitri looks for new love

Prepare for gripping moments in Friday's episode of Days of our Lives. Belle finds herself filled with anxiety as she discovers Shawn turning to alcohol once again. The tension escalates, promising intense scenes that will captivate viewers.



Shaun’s downward spiral

In the midst of turmoil, Shawn's downward spiral continues, as he struggles to come to terms with the guilt of almost killing his father, Bo. The weight of this revelation, compounded by the fact that he learned of Bo's survival just before the tragic incident, weighs heavily on Shawn's conscience.

Regrettably, instead of seeking professional help, Shawn turns to alcohol as a means of coping. Belle, his concerned wife, has confronted him about this destructive behavior before. However, her anxiety heightens when she catches him drinking again, fearing the consequences of his actions.

As the storyline unfolds, the pressing question remains: Can Belle find a way to support Shawn in helping himself before irreversible mistakes are made? The emotional journey of these characters unfolds, emphasizing the importance of addressing mental health and seeking assistance in times of crisis.

Dmitri’s romantic pursuits

Love and danger collide in the latest episode of Days of our Lives. As Belle fights to save her marriage, Dimitri's pursuit of love may yield surprising results. Gwen has made a bold decision, accepting Dimitri's proposal despite Leo's attempts to intervene.

However, Leo finds himself facing a formidable threat from Kristen, forcing him to confront the consequences of his actions. Tune in to experience the unfolding drama, where relationships are tested and tensions rise. Don't miss this captivating episode of Days of our Lives.



Where is Megan?

In the latest episode of Days of our Lives, emotions run high as Eric finds himself comforting Nicole during another heart-wrenching breakdown. Despite EJ's return and commitment, Nicole remains a fragile mess.

Meanwhile, EJ and Kate embark on a search for Megan, leading them to an unexpected encounter with Gabi in Megan's hospital bed. The whereabouts of Megan has become a captivating mystery, halting their search in its tracks.

Tune in to Days of Our Lives for another dramatic episode filled with twists and turns. There's a whole lot more that's yet to come.

