Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 3: Megan and Li's master plan blows right up in their face

In the latest episode of Days of our Lives, the plan to eliminate Stefan encounters a significant obstacle, leading to one of the masterminds fighting for their survival and the other facing legal consequences. Meanwhile, Eric and Nicole share a tense moment, and Leo comes to the rescue of EJ and Kristen. Let's delve into the details of these events.

Who is the actual target of Harris?

Megan, with secret satisfaction, pretended to be frightened for her life, believing that Harris was there to kill her. However, her assumptions were proven wrong when Harris revealed that his target was actually Stefan. Stefan was perplexed as he had no connection with Harris and questioned why he was being targeted. Harris clarified that it was nothing personal and that he was merely following orders.

Stefan and Gabi speculated that EJ might be the one who hired Harris, and they demanded confirmation from the assassin. However, Harris couldn't confirm their suspicions. The motive behind the attempted murder remained unclear, leaving Stefan and Gabi puzzled and searching for answers.

To everyone's surprise, it wasn't EJ who orchestrated the mission to kill Stefan, but rather Li Shin and Megan. Li still harbored feelings for Gabi and carried a vengeful mindset of "If I can't have her, nobody can." Despite Wendy's disbelief in her brother's capability to commit such a heinous act, Stefan and Gabi reminded everyone of Li's past actions, including disconnecting Stefan's life support.

Li also attempted to dissuade Wendy from attending the event, possibly to protect her from the ensuing chaos. Rafe swiftly intervened, drawing his weapon, while Gabi took advantage of the opportunity and climbed onto Harris' back. In the ensuing struggle, Harris fired his gun, accidentally hitting Megan instead.

A troublesome situation brews in Days of our lives

Despite the undeniable sexual tension between them, Eric showed care for Nicole by getting her food and staying by her side while she ate. Nicole couldn't help but express her disappointment in EJ's absence and lack of responsiveness, wishing he would prioritize their baby.

While Eric and Nicole acknowledged that EJ might have reasons for his behavior, they felt it wasn't good enough, as he seemed to have forgotten what truly mattered. In the midst of their shared frustration, they found solace in each other's arms, but quickly pulled away, reminding themselves of their respective relationships with EJ and Sloan.

Meanwhile, Leo confronted EJ and Kristen, who were handcuffed in what they denied was a 'bondage dungeon.' They explained that Megan was responsible for their predicament, although the reason behind her actions remained unclear. EJ and Kristen believed Megan had injected them with something to make them forget a secret they had discovered but couldn't recall.

Leo speculated if Gwen was involved in Megan's scheme, suspecting Dimitri's hidden intentions in proposing to her. However, EJ suspected Megan's motives to be more sinister and potentially life-threatening, extending beyond manipulating Leo's friend. While uncertain about the specific danger or target, EJ had a gut feeling that someone's life was at stake.

