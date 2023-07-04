Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, July 4: Lani returns from prison while Paulina mourns for Abe's death

The latest episode of Days of our Lives brings an eagerly awaited homecoming as a cherished daughter returns during a family tragedy. Don't miss a moment of the emotional journey.

Lani: The Prodigal daughter returns

Step into the captivating story of Lani, brilliantly portrayed by Sal Stowers. Her life took an unexpected turn when she found herself imprisoned for the unthinkable act of taking her biological father's life.

However, her motive was pure: to safeguard her mother from harm. Despite the gravity of her actions, she carries no remorse in her heart.

In a surprising twist of events, Lani's time behind bars is temporarily put on hold as she embarks on a poignant journey back to Salem. The purpose of her return? To face a devastating family tragedy and offer her support during this trying time.

The emotional weight she carries is palpable, for the man she held dear as her father is now presumed dead, leaving her family in mourning. The loss cuts deep, leaving an indelible mark that will take time to heal.

Yet, amidst the sorrow, there remains a lingering question: Could it be possible that he is still alive, defying the odds?

Abe searches for answers in a TV show while Paulina grieves for him

Abe, who is actually alive, finds himself confined to his apartment, with plenty of time on his hands. To pass the hours, he turns to the captivating series 'Body and Soul,' which continues to challenge his perception of reality.

As he delves deeper into the show, will it unravel more of the mysteries surrounding his own life?

Meanwhile, John and Steve become suspicious of the events that unfolded at the dock. They question the official narrative surrounding the disappearance of the town mayor.

Did he truly meet his fate by plunging into the dark depths of the water? Something doesn't quite add up, and their curiosity is piqued

Meanwhile, Paulina, played by Jackée Harry, is consumed by sorrow as she grapples with the apparent loss of Abe. Chanel, portrayed by Raven Bowens, strives to uplift her mother's spirits, but Paulina can't fathom a world without her cherished Abe.

