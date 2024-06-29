Days of Our Lives spoilers: Gabi Celebrates Freedom With Stefan As EJ Fights For Justice

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

On Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Gabi finds solace in Stefan's embrace after being released from prison, thanks to EJ's efforts convincing Melinda to clear her name. Stefan eagerly shares the good news with Gabi, while EJ struggles to persuade Melinda to hand over crucial evidence.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Meanwhile, Holly and Tate feel like their romance is under siege from meddling adults who don't understand their love. They seek help from Eric and Brady, hoping their influence can smooth things over with Nicole and Theresa. Despite finding adults weird, Holly and Tate realize their usefulness in certain situations.

As Stefan prepares for Gabi's return, Ava wrestles with guilt over her fling while Gabi was incarcerated. Kristen advises her to let go of the guilt, reminding her that secrets are commonplace in Salem, and everyone has their imperfections.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Chanel, in her hospital room, tells Johnny how much she cherished being pregnant with their child. Johnny offers to fetch her things from home since she has to stay overnight. Chanel asks him not to let her mother visit. Meanwhile, Abe comforts Paulina in the lobby. Johnny informs Paulina that Chanel doesn't want to see her right now.

Eric visits Nicole at The Spectator to share that he might leave town. He's applied for jobs elsewhere due to painful memories related to Jude, whom he cares deeply for but isn't his biological child. EJ calls Rafe from his mansion, urgently needing Melinda found to secure Gabi's freedom.

In prison, Gabi reunites with Stefan, relieved to be out of solitary confinement. Stefan assures her he's now on their side, explaining a plan involving EJ. Melinda is located and brought in for questioning by Rafe, who demands a crucial black book in exchange for immunity.

Back at the mansion, EJ updates Stefan on the situation. Johnny returns home sadly informing EJ that Chanel has lost the baby. Despite their past tensions, EJ expresses genuine sympathy, leading to a heartfelt moment between father and son.

In Chanel's hospital room, Abe tries to console her over her loss, while outside, Eric sings to calm Jude at The Spectator. Nicole worries about Eric leaving town but supports his decisions. At the prison, Stefan and Gabi eagerly await her release.

Rafe informs Melinda about the immunity deal, skeptical but eventually agreeing to hand over the black book once the deal is finalized. Abe returns to Chanel's room as Johnny reassures her of his unwavering support.

At the mansion, Melinda confronts EJ, revealing her intent to tell Nicole about Eric being Jude's father as revenge for her ruined life. Nicole arrives, unaware of the brewing tension.

