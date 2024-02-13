Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Tuesday's episode of Days of our Lives, the aftermath of the Horton house fire unfolds, leaving Julie, Doug, Chad, and their children homeless and seeking refuge. Maggie extends her helping hand, offering them shelter during this tumultuous time.

Meanwhile, Xander's sudden departure leaves Sarah bewildered and questioning his motives, especially as she thought they were about to share an intimate moment. As Xander claims he went for a run, suspicions arise, particularly when the assassin's choice of footwear becomes a point of interest. Sarah wonders why Xander left abruptly and whether he's truly interested in her.

Amidst the chaos, Ava and Stefan find themselves in a precarious situation when they realize they've incurred Clyde's wrath by meddling with his drug shipments. Despite their attempts to cover their tracks, suspicions emerge when Wendy confides in Rafe and Jada about her doubts regarding her boyfriend's mother. With Clyde's threats looming large, Stefan and Ava face a daunting challenge with no easy solution in sight.

As tensions rise and secrets unravel, the residents of Salem navigate through a web of deception and danger. With the Horton family grappling with their newfound displacement, and Sarah questioning Xander's actions, the stage is set for dramatic revelations and unexpected twists.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, The night before Paulina's surgery, her cheerful daughter Chanel arrives home with bags of treats for a girls' night. Despite Paulina's disapproval, Chanel suggests they play games, eat pizza (before midnight because of the surgery), and watch movies. They decide on Bad Boys as Lani calls it.

After a gunman fires at Lucas and Kate in Harris' room, a stray bullet hits him, and he runs away. Kate, armed, checks on Lucas, who's unharmed, as Roman rushes in after hearing the shots. He instructs them to stay inside and lock the doors. Meanwhile, a fire alarm rings at the Horton House, and Chad and Julie find the living room ablaze.

Chad calls 911 as Julie helps Doug and the kids out. At the Bistro, Stefan joins Ava and Tripp's table, prompting an awkward exchange. Outside, Ava rushes to Harris, injured on the ground. As they await help, Paulina and Chanel share a heartfelt moment, discussing love and life. Despite the scare, Paulina reassures Chanel she's sticking around for the long haul.

