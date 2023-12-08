Days of Our Lives spoilers: How does Johnny palns to sweep his ex-girlfriend Chanel?

In the next episode of Days of Our Lives, Leo receives a surprising revelation from Dimitri. Leo visits Dimitri in Statesville to discuss Dimitri's comments about Nicole and EJ's baby. Dimitri discloses that Sloan took the baby, pretending to be the adoptive parent, leaving Leo bewildered and upset.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Despite the strange situation, Leo sees an opportunity to help Dimitri by gaining a favor from Sloan. Dimitri (Peter Porte) suggests that Leo should blackmail Sloan, but Leo grapples with guilt over keeping the truth from Nicole. After talking to Dimitri, Leo decides to visit Nicole to clear things up.

In other developments, Johnny plans a romantic surprise for Chanel to celebrate the anniversary of their short-lived marriage. Tate tries to capture Holly's affection, making progress in his efforts. Sloan and Eric formally introduce Baby Jude to their loved ones, with Jude having a unique name. However, a twist unfolds as Leo struggles with intense emotions, realizing the guilt of knowing Nicole is longing for a baby that is still alive, a baby he delivered.

Nicole and EJ face challenges in their relationship as EJ asks too much of her. EJ wants Nicole to move on and let the DNA results speak for themselves, but Nicole remains steadfast, asserting that the baby is hers and that a mother always knows.

The upcoming episode promises a mix of emotions, surprises, and evolving relationship dynamics in Salem. Viewers can anticipate heartfelt moments and dramatic twists in the unfolding story on the next episode of Days of Our Lives.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

In Salem, Konstantin and Maggie meet near the Brady Pub, where he expresses gratitude for her covering his stay at the Salem Inn. Hoping to explain further, Konstantin suggests discussing over coffee. Meanwhile, Alex and Theresa enjoy dinner at the pub, hinting at more intimate plans afterward. When Maggie and Konstantin enter, Alex senses tension and tries to hurry out. Konstantin, however, interrupts, apologizing to Theresa for accusing her of being a gold digger. Theresa appreciates the apology, emphasizing that being with someone wealthy doesn't define her as a gold digger.

Back home, Theresa doubts Konstantin's sincerity, suspecting his apology was aimed at winning over Maggie. Alex remains uncertain but contemplates keeping an eye on Konstantin. As Alex gets closer to the truth, he shifts the focus, suggesting trying out freshly cleaned sheets. The scene escalates as they begin an intimate encounter.

Maggie finds Konstantin's apology gracious despite his questionable choices. He shares stories about his past survival, explaining his decision not to return to Greece due to an agreement with the Greek mafia. Maggie asserts that he is not her responsibility, pulling away when he reaches out to touch her hand. John enters, acknowledging Maggie's generosity and offering to stay at the Inn temporarily, considering visa restrictions.

At the Johnsons, John and Steve intensify their investigation into Konstantin, aiming to expose his lies about Victoria's kidnapping. They plan to use security camera footage from the Kiriakis mansion and send it to Shane for enhancement. In the square, Stephanie confronts Chad about firing Everett, revealing the truth behind his actions. Chad admits to firing Everett out of jealousy, leading to a heated exchange about their relationship issues.

Chad later confronts Everett about his intentions with Stephanie, learning that Everett wants to win her back. Rafe and Jada share a cozy moment in bed, leading to Rafe proposing that Jada move in with him. Jada, hesitant at first, shares her past experiences with marriage and love. The episode concludes with various characters facing relationship challenges, Alex giving Chad a key from Stephanie, Stephanie moving back home, and Jada discovering a photo of her and Everett with an engagement ring.

