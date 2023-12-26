Days of Our Lives spoilers: How does the Kiriakis family navigate their first Christmas without Victor?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In Tuesday's episode of Days of our Lives on December 26, 2023, the Kiriakis family comes together at the mansion for their first Christmas without Victor. Maggie, despite her sadness, may find some joy when Xander brings Victoria around. Sarah, excited to have her child home for the holiday, also welcomes Xander, and there's a question of whether old sparks between them will reignite.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

For Justin and Alex, it's a different Christmas this year as they navigate their changed relationship. Unbeknownst to them, Theresa and Konstantin are hiding a secret about their connection. Konstantin has an announcement to make, leaving uncertainty about his plans and how they'll impact the family.

At the restaurant, Ava spends a tense Christmas, expecting a shipment from Clyde and not looking forward to it. Adding to her stress is Stefan, who involves EJ in the mix, much to Ava's displeasure. She questions Stefan's decision to bring in shady family members, especially someone like EJ, who harbors animosity toward her.

Meanwhile, across town, Harris, Chad, and Everett, all dealing with their own loneliness, come together to share a holiday meal and make the most of the festive season. The episode promises family gatherings, secrets, and tense moments as the characters navigate the complexities of the holiday season.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Ava wakes up from a dream about Harris arresting her and finds him at her door with a gift. He gives her a gold necklace, but she insists he shouldn't spend money on her. Despite her attempts to push him away, Harris is determined to be with her and puts the necklace on her.

As Chanel tries to stop her mother from leaving, Kayla enters Paulina's hospital room, where Paulina reports symptoms like coughing, fatigue, and hair loss. After a physical examination, Kayla diagnoses Paulina with hypothyroidism, treatable with medication. Later, Kayla introduces Paulina as Santa, reading The Christmas Story to kids at the hospital party.

At home, Eric and Sloan celebrate their best Christmas ever, but tension arises when Eric wants to dress their son in the onesie Nicole bought. Sloan refuses and expresses her dislike for Nicole. Leo visits after Eric leaves with their son.

Meanwhile, Nicole and EJ return from an overnight getaway, and Stefan confides in EJ about Clyde's threats and his involvement with The Bistro and Ava. EJ, now the D.A., warns Stefan about the consequences and refuses to help. Stefan, distressed, smashes a figurine. Holly, waking up hungover, is relieved she didn't send Johnny a love text but is embarrassed about calling him.

