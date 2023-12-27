Days of Our Lives spoilers: How will Ava and Stefan outsmart Harris in the upcoming episode?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Ava and Stefan are working together to keep Harris from causing trouble. They get creative in their plan to protect their interests, and viewers are invited to tune in and see how the drama unfolds.

Meanwhile, Wendy is facing a tough decision about whether to go back home. She likes Salem and cares for Tripp, but life has been challenging, especially after the loss of Li. Tripp tries to help, but it remains to be seen if his efforts will be effective. Wendy may find guidance in a conversation with Melinda, who has faced her own challenges in recent years. Melinda shares her insights and success story, potentially influencing Wendy's decisions.

In another storyline, Holly makes a significant apology to Tate for her past actions. Tate has to decide whether to forgive her, considering the hurtful things she has done. While Tate likes Holly and seems to have feelings for her, the question remains if her actions have gone too far and if there's a chance for redemption.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

On Christmas, Harris and Chad share their loneliness at the Pub. Chad reflects on his mistakes, and Harris talks about spending the holidays with Ava. Harris mentions a kiss he had and wonders if Chad and Stephanie can reconcile. Chad thinks it would take a Christmas miracle. When Harris is called away, Chad checks on his kids. Everett, a reporter, joins Chad and suggests people might talk to a reporter about the drug situation. Chad asks if he's ready to earn his stripes. On the docks, Stefan is caught by Harris with a bag of pills.

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, at the Kiriakis mansion, Maggie, Sarah, Justin, Xander, and others gather for Christmas. Konstantin arrives and gifts Maggie a tablecloth. Alex walks in, causing tension with Justin. Alex and Justin hug, and Maggie hopes they can reconcile. Theresa arrives with Brady, and tensions rise as they discuss co-parenting. The family video chats with Will, Sonny, and Arianna. Konstantin announces he's leaving Salem, but privately tells Theresa he plans to stay. The family toasts to Victor, and Konstantin's fake injury disrupts the celebration. Alex and Xander argue about running Titan, and Theresa reassures Justin about his relationship with Alex.

Later, Konstantin's ankle injury seems suspicious, but Sarah suggests he get x-rays. Theresa talks to Justin about Alex's distant behavior. Brady, Xander, and Sarah leave with Victoria, and Alex wishes Justin a Merry Christmas, thanking Maggie. Justin reflects on the changed dynamics with Alex and Maggie's efforts for peace not working.

