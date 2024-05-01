Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

On Wednesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ faces Mayor Price's criticism for favoring his family, especially after Paulina lashes out at him. EJ plans to retaliate against Paulina for her behavior by using defensive tactics.

Meanwhile, Nicole, now working as a reporter, promises Chad not to cover any DiMera stories. However, EJ suggests she investigate Paulina's use of public resources to help Chanel.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Nicole is torn, especially when she learns that her new colleague at The Spectator is Eric Brady. Eric is preoccupied with preventing his wife from giving money to Leo without revealing the real reason behind it.

As for Chanel, she starts feeling unwell, leading to speculation about the cause. Could it be radiation poisoning from her mother's rescue attempt, or is she possibly pregnant?

The situation becomes more complicated if Chanel is pregnant and suffering from radiation poisoning, potentially caused by her mother's actions. Everyone hopes for a quick diagnosis to understand what's happening with Chanel's health.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's Days of Our Lives, in her office, Paulina tells Abe over the phone that Kayla cleared her of radiation. Chad arrives, saying he heard about her using power wrongly. He suspects EJ tipped him off. Chad asks for her side of the story. Paulina defends her actions, saying she acted like any parent would.

At the Pub, Everett talks to Marlena about his hypnosis session, revealing his menacing side. Marlena confronts him about lying to Stephanie. They sign the divorce papers, and Everett refuses further therapy.

Chanel and Johnny rush to open the bakery, as Chanel feels unwell. Julie joins Maggie at the Kiriakis mansion, learning about her marriage to Konstantin. Konstantin activates John with a card, but Marlena interrupts. Konstantin leaves, inviting them to his wedding.

Marlena discusses John's strange behavior with him. Paulina justifies her actions to Chad, who drops off toys for the kids. Chad asks Konstantin about the card. Konstantin watches Chad closely. Julie questions Paulina's decision, grateful they're all safe.

At Black Patch, Marlena ponders John's behavior. Konstantin plans his next move with the Pawn card. At The Spectator, Everett lies to Stephanie about his therapy progress. Chanel returns weakly, prompting concern about radiation poisoning.

ALSO READ: ‘Love Her’: Melissa McCarthy Reacts To Barbra Streisand’s Ozempic Remark As Latter Issues Statement About Her Comment